Ken Paxton headed to Senate trial after impeachment





Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to face a Senate trial following his impeachment through the House in a bipartisan vote on Saturday. The Texas Senate will quickly come to a decision upon a date for this match. CBS News has reported that Astrid Martinez is conserving up-to-date with the newest trends referring to this high-profile case.


