Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to face a Senate trial following his impeachment through the House in a bipartisan vote on Saturday. The Texas Senate will quickly come to a decision upon a date for this match. CBS News has reported that Astrid Martinez is conserving up-to-date with the newest trends referring to this high-profile case. If you need to keep forward of the sport, you’ll obtain breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting notifications through turning to your browser notifications at this time.
Ken Paxton headed to Senate trial after impeachment
