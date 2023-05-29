Monday, May 29, 2023
type here...
Florida

Ken Paxton headed to Senate trial after impeachment

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Ken Paxton headed to Senate trial after impeachment



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to face a Senate trial following his impeachment through the House in a bipartisan vote on Saturday. The Texas Senate will quickly come to a decision upon a date for this match. CBS News has reported that Astrid Martinez is conserving up-to-date with the newest trends referring to this high-profile case. If you need to keep forward of the sport, you’ll obtain breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting notifications through turning to your browser notifications at this time.

Previous article
Texas Republicans pass voting bills targeting large Democratic county
Next article
Key questions and takeaways from the debt ceiling deal

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks