Kelvin Sampson contract: Houston coach lands big raise after interviewing with Milwaukee Bucks, per reports

Houston’s Kelvin Sampson has agreed to a brand new contract that may make him some of the highest-paid school basketball coaches within the nation, in step with a couple of reports. Sampson, recent off a Sweet 16 look with the Cougars within the 2023 NCAA Tournament, will reportedly earn $5 million annually within the revised contract — up from $3.4 million he was once scheduled to make. That will position him a number of the most sensible 10 highest-earning coaches within the recreation, forward of names like Mick Cronin (UCLA), Bob Huggins (West Virginia) and Brad Underwood (Illinois).

Kelvin’s son, Kellen, who’s an assistant coach at the Houston body of workers, additionally gained a brand new contract. Kelvin is the top coach-in-waiting for his father and he’ll obtain a brand new multi-year contract when he is taking over this system as the top coach, resources instructed CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

The amended contract comes after Sampson interviewed in May with the Milwaukee Bucks, the place he was once in the past an assistant coach from 2008-11. Shortly after the interview, he was once presented a brand new contract by means of Houston. “Can’t wait to compete in the Big 12 next season. Go Coogs!” Sampson mentioned in a brief commentary.

The Cougars completed the 2022-23 season with a 33-4 file (17-1 in AAC) and have been ranked No. 1 thru a lot of the yr, incomes a most sensible seed and advancing previous the primary weekend of the event for the fourth immediately time. Houston’s season got here to an in depth with a loss to Miami.

Sampson is 232-74 in 9 seasons with the Cougars. Under his steering, Houston has reached the Sweet 16 4 instances and made a go back and forth to the Final Four in 2021. Houston will transition from the AAC to the Big 12 this summer season, alongside with BYU, Cincinnati and UCF.