Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Clarkson has spoke back to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace.

Clarkson issued a remark on her Instagram web page Saturday. She addressed the allegations after 11 present and previous staff complained about being overworked and underpaid on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and often known as their paintings “traumatizing to their mental health” within the mag’s Friday report.

In the report, the nameless staff known as Clarkson “fantastic” however stated show manufacturers have been “monsters” who made their lives “hell.”

Clarkson stated she loves her workforce.

“To find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable,” she stated within the post. The talk show host stated she needs to deal with a wholesome and secure paintings surroundings.

“As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team is moving, but also our new team in NY is comprised of the best and kindest in the business,” she stated. “Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself.”

Clarkson stated that there’s “always room to grow” and that she needs the show to be the “best version of ourselves in any business.”

“Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated,” she stated.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson stated in a remark that the leisure company is “committed to a safe and respectful work environment.” The remark learn that workplace proceedings are taken “very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue.”

“When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate,” the remark stated. “’The Kelly Clarkson Show’ strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”