Keene Sonic worker killed by 12-year-old with AR-15 rifle, police say

- Advertisement -

There was once a stunning homicide Saturday night time in a small Johnson County the town. A 12-year-old boy was once arrested for again and again taking pictures a Sonic worker with an AR-15 rifle.

The incident brought about folks to return to Keene who didn’t know the sufferer to pay their respects.

- Advertisement -

Jen Baggett of Keene discovered it important to begin a memorial with a move for the circle of relatives of the deceased, 32-year-old Matt Davis.

“I see there are fresh flowers added. A teddy bear. Flowers here. And I love it. I would’ve loved it. And I hope it brings a tiny bit of comfort to a horrible thing that happened to them,” she mentioned. “I was in disbelief. My youngest is 17, and I couldn’t imagine that happening.”

- Advertisement -

Keene police say that on Saturday night time, simply sooner than 10 p.m., more than a few folks referred to as 911 after listening to gunshots within the Sonic parking zone.

Dylan Elliot, who lives within reach, heard the loud gunfire and mentioned, “I was outside. My fiancé ran in the house, and I heard a bunch of gunshots.”

A couple of mins later, a Careflight helicopter landed.

According to police, the incident started when 20-year-old Angel Gomez of Fort Worth arrived on the Sonic with people in his automobile. Gomez then urinated within the again parking zone, and an worker, Matt Davis, got here out of doors to talk to him. An altercation ensued, ensuing within the 12-year-old taking pictures suspect, who was once a passenger, grabbing the AR-15 rifle from Gomez’s automobile and taking pictures Davis a couple of occasions, who later died within the health facility.

Police say that Gomez fled the scene with the AR-15, however later returned and was once arrested. The 12-year-old suspect additionally fled. Keene police and within reach government have been ready to find the suspect at a house in Rio Vista, alongside with a number of firearms.

Gomez has been charged with tampering with proof for leaving the scene with the AR-15. Authorities have indicated that it’s conceivable that this fee may well be raised to homicide.

The 12-year-old suspect is these days being held at a juvenile facility in Granbury.

“A 12-year-old in this day has access to a gun and kills someone. Breaks my heart mainly,” Elliot mentioned.

Matt Davis’ circle of relatives knowledgeable FOX 4 that he leaves at the back of a 10-year-old son. His mom is operating on burying her son, who’s at the beginning from Louisiana.

Baggett discussed that she in brief spoke with Davis’ circle of relatives on Sunday, during which they knowledgeable her that Davis had simply moved to Keene and set to work at Sonic two weeks in the past.