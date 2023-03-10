Kaylee McKeown SMASHES backstroke world record at NSW State Open Championships

- Advertisement -

Kaylee McKeown has smashed the 200m backstroke world record at the opening evening of finals at the 2023 NSW State Open Championships.

The 21-year-old from Griffith University in Queensland clocked a time of 2 mins 03.14 seconds to clip 0.21 seconds off American Regan Smith’s time set at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju.

McKeown used to be within the zone when she walked onto pool deck at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, 20 mins prior to the scheduled get started of the race, however wasted no time surroundings the tempo along with her 29.34 for the primary 50m.

The Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games champion then cut up 1:00.73 at the 100m mark and 1:31.84 at the 150m mark.

McKeown claimed the 100m and 200m backstroke golds at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, however is conscious that protecting her titles shall be tough.

‘I knew it used to be going to be a brand new stage heading into the (2024) Olympics and I believe it is nice seeing Regan Smith doing all her double-ups,’ she mentioned.

‘It’s frightening and it is formidable to me when you’re taking a look at a competitor or competition who’re that fierce.

‘Even Molly O’Callaghan in Australia – the backstroke intensity is undoubtedly coming again at that high stage, so it is thrilling.’

McKeown additionally admitted that she struggled to search out motivation to go back to the pool after her good fortune in Tokyo.

‘After the Olympics I discovered it laborious to rise up at the back of the blocks once more,’ she mentioned.

‘(But) I’ve discovered a brand new love for the game and it simply is going to turn {that a} glad swimmer is a quick swimmer.

‘I have not essentially modified the rest in my program or training-wise. It’s simply that I’m happier.’