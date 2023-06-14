Kayaker presumed dead after disappearing into frigid water while with fiancee

Neither of them had been dressed in a lifestyles jacket on the time of the incident.

A person who was once kayaking with his fiancée is presumed to have died after his vessel started sinking and he was once submerged and he disappeared into near-freezing water.

The kayaker — 37-year-old Travis Valenti from Massapequa, New York — was once kayaking on Lake Crescent in Olympic National Park in Washington state closing Friday at roughly 2:10 p.m. when his vessel all at once started taking over water and his fiancée tried to rescue him, in step with a remark from the National Park Service detailing the incident.

“Mr. Valenti attempted to continue paddling but ultimately had to abandon his kayak and entered the water,” officers from NPS stated. “As Mr. Valenti’s fiancée attempted rescue, her kayak overturned, resulting in her also entering the water.”

Valenti’s fiancée was once ready to swim to shore to alert workforce from the within reach Log Cabin Resort that her spouse had develop into submerged and was once suffering to swim again. Neither of them had been dressed in a lifestyles jacket on the time of the incident.

Log Cabin hotel workforce instantly replied to the realm the place Valenti was once closing noticed however had been not able to find him within the water.

“On-shore bystanders and Mr. Valenti’s fiancée assisted Rangers and personnel from Clallam County Fire District 2 with identifying the area he was last seen, which was estimated to be more than a quarter mile offshore and roughly 400-500 feet deep,” NPS stated of the lake in Washington situated about 200 miles through automobile to the northwest of Seattle. “Rangers searched for Mr. Valenti by vessel for more than 2-hours but were unable to locate him.”

A secondary seek of the realm was once performed the next day to come however Valenti nonetheless stays lacking and is presumed dead.

Lake Crescent hovers round 50 levels round this time of yr because of its location and intensity and surprising immersion into chilly water can instantly affect an individual’s respiring in addition to their talent to transport their limbs, in step with NPS.

“Swimmers are encouraged to use a buddy system,” NPS stated following Valenti’s demise. “Boaters should always wear a life jacket and understand the risks of recreating on large bodies of water, such as underwater hazards, wind, waves, and water temperature.”