Kaufman police, SWAT called to apartment shooting







KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department spoke back to a shooting Monday that ended in a lifeless 88-year-old and an injured 19-year-old.

Police stated they have been called Monday morning to the Bridgewood Ranch Apartments within the 4100 block of Vista Lane in Kaufman.

Upon arrival, police stated they discovered the 19-year-old guy mendacity within the advanced's swimming pool field with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police stated he used to be alert when officials discovered him, and that he reportedly instructed them he used to be shot by way of a circle of relatives member who used to be nonetheless of their apartment.

He used to be then taken by way of ambulance to a Dallas-area medical institution, officials stated.

Police stated they then attempted to touch the opposite matter, whom they have been instructed used to be nonetheless within the apartment, however gained no reaction. Police stated a witness they encountered the scene then instructed them they heard two further pictures after the 19-year-old sufferer ran from the apartment.

Police stated they then entered the apartment as soon as SWAT arrived, and that they discovered the 88-year-old guy within, lifeless with an it appears self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police stated. The 19-year-old is now in solid situation and proceeding remedy on the medical institution, in accordance to police.





