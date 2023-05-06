Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and more guests arrive in style at King Charles III’s coronation

Familiar faces confirmed as much as attend the rite celebrating King Charles III.

As the coronation for King Charles III started to happen on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, a slew of celebrities, global leaders and dignitaries had been noticed arriving.

Performers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who’re appearing in Sunday’s coronation concert, had been in attendance, in addition to actress Emma Thompson.

Also in attendance are first girl Dr. Jill Biden, who arrived together with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, to constitute the United States, in addition to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian first girl Olena Zelenska.

See their arrivals and more under.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry used to be a few of the acquainted faces who arrived at the rite in style dressed in a head-turning mild pink fascinator with matching get dressed and gloves. The elegant glance which integrated a knee-length midi skirt and brief sleeve fitted waist blazer additionally used to be accessorized with a lilac flower, pearl necklace and a white purse.

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey forward of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The singer is ready to accomplish at the coronation live performance on Sunday, May 7, along Lionel Richie, who additionally seemed at the historic tournament on Saturday.

Lionel Richie

US pop megastar Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London, May 6, 2023, forward of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. Gareth Cattermole/POOL/AFP by means of Getty Images

Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey forward of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 06, 2023 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter

Maisy Biden arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 06, 2023 in London. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

First girl Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey forward of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 6, 2023 in London. Wpa Pool/Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Letizia of Spain additionally made their appearances donning surprising outfits to have a good time the enduring custom.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London, May 6, 2023, forward of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. Victoria Jones/POOL/AFP by means of Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his spouse Sophie arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London, May 6, 2023, forward of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. Odd Andersen/AFP by means of Getty Images

The party of the coronation is anticipated to remaining the entire weekend, highlighted by means of the coronation provider at the Abbey on Saturday.