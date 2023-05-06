Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and more guests arrive in style at King Charles III’s coronation

Familiar faces confirmed as much as attend the rite celebrating King Charles III.
As the coronation for King Charles III started to happen on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, a slew of celebrities, global leaders and dignitaries had been noticed arriving.
Performers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who’re appearing in Sunday’s coronation concert, had been in attendance, in addition to actress Emma Thompson.
Also in attendance are first girl Dr. Jill Biden, who arrived together with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, to constitute the United States, in addition to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian first girl Olena Zelenska.
See their arrivals and more under.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry used to be a few of the acquainted faces who arrived at the rite in style dressed in a head-turning mild pink fascinator with matching get dressed and gloves. The elegant glance which integrated a knee-length midi skirt and brief sleeve fitted waist blazer additionally used to be accessorized with a lilac flower, pearl necklace and a white purse.
The singer is ready to accomplish at the coronation live performance on Sunday, May 7, along Lionel Richie, who additionally seemed at the historic tournament on Saturday.
Lionel Richie
First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter
Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Letizia of Spain additionally made their appearances donning surprising outfits to have a good time the enduring custom.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
The party of the coronation is anticipated to remaining the entire weekend, highlighted by means of the coronation provider at the Abbey on Saturday.
