Katrina Kaif shares a fun birthday wish for hubby dearest Vicky Kaushal; shares unseen romantic pics from celebrations

It is Vicky Kaushal‘s birthday lately how can wifey Katrina Kaif stay calm? The duo tied the knot within the 12 months 2021. They saved their wedding ceremony as intimate secret as imaginable. Only a handful of folks had been invited for the marriage that happened within the Six Senses Resort in Sawai MadhopurJaipur. It was once a royal wedding ceremony their footage went viral very quickly. Nowthe unseen footage shared through Katrina Kaif on Vicky’s birthday have were given everybody’s consideration.

Taking to her accountKatrina Kaif shared two unseen footage from Vicky Kaushal’s birthday celebrations. Romance is spelled all over the place those footage as the primary one sees them pulling off a romantic dance pose. Though it comes throughout as a goofy one however it’s for sure a satisfied one. The 2d image is a selfie of the diva with the birthday boy. The caption could also be moderately candy. She wrote”A little dance dher saara pyaar Happiest birthday my heart.” All in their enthusiasts are gushing over those candid pics of the famous person couple. Welldo no longer leave out taking a look in their fancy house within the background. It seems not anything wanting a paradise.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post beneath:

On the paintings entranceVicky Kaushal is quickly going to be observed in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at the side of Sara Ali Khan. The trailer of the similar was once unvieled the day past. At the trailer release tournamentVicky Kaushal was once requested all varieties of questions involving Katrina Kaif. He even shared a fun anecdote about Katrina Kaif short of to have a pricey bar how he rejected the speculation. He mentioned”We have some discussion over some pieces of furniture. So now Madam wants a bar at our house. She sent me her choice when I saw the priceI was like I’d rather serve drinks myselfbut this furniture will never come to our house. This is very expensive. This is my signing amount for a film.”

Katrina Kaif will likely be subsequent observed in Tiger 3 at the side of Salman Khan.

