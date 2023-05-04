Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif laud Alia Bhatt`s MET Gala look







During her first look on the MET Gala on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt resembled a princess embellished in pearls. The actress gained an abundance of admiration on social media from her family members and lovers, amongst them her partner’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor, and fellow actor Katrina Kaif.

Alia Bhatt`s partner’s mother Neetu Kapoor shared an image of Alia`s MET Gala look on Instagram with the caption “surprising (with a star-eyes emoji and a coronary heart emoji).”

- Advertisement -

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani additionally shared a collage image of Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla, captioning it, “Wow and wow. Pretty and Fierce #handsdownfave (fire emoji. #metgala2023).”

- Advertisement -

Alia`s mother, Soni Razdan, additionally shared her photos with (hearts gif).

Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, known as her an “angel” on her Instagram feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

- Advertisement -

Alia gained compliments from her friends and lovers on Instagram as she shared her photos from the MET Gala with the caption,”Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Katrina Kaif left a remark with a coronary heart emoticon that learn “So pretty”. Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to Alia Bhatt as “The Best Girl”. Janhvi Kapoor stuffed the post with a large number of heart-eye and hearth emojis. Yasmin Karachiwala, who’s the health instructor of Alia Bhatt, commented at the post through announcing “Absolutely stunning”.

Also, Manish Malhotra, who’s a dressing up fashion designer and stylist, dropped a coronary heart emoji in Alia`s remark segment.

Also Read: Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, Indians who graced the coveted match up to now

Alia`s look for the instance was once perfected through type stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who added a pearl hair bow, a collection of rings, and a knuckle duster to finish the actor`s outfit.









Source link