Karan Johar to bring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri together for Dhadak 2: Report : Bollywood News

Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi Triptii Dimri are all set to celebrity in a Karan Johar manufacturing for the primary time. The two emerging stars had been making waves within the trade with their performances at the moment are set to proportion display screen area within the upcoming movie Dhadak 2. In factthe drawing close movie will likely be a sequel to 2018’s unencumber Dhadakwhich marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor reverse Ishaan Khatter.

Karan Johar to bring Siddhant Chaturvedi Triptii Dimri together for Dhadak 2: Report

If a file via Pinkvilla is one thing to cross bythen Karan Johar is about to spin Dhadak right into a franchise it’s within the making at Dharma Productions. A supply shut to the advance advised the portal“Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of lovewith two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has potential to get franchise value. After contemplating on several subjectsthe filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak.”

The supply additional added“The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal marks her debut as a director. Both Siddhant Triptii are excited to feature in a raw intense love story. The prep work will begin soon.” The file additionally mentioned that Dhadak 2 is predicted to cross on flooring in the second one part of this 12 months.

Sharing main points of the impending projectthe supply added“Before taking the film on floorsthere will be script reading sessions acting workshops for the two leads. The film requires them to be in a rooted set upwith slight raw treatment to the storywhich can only be polished through workshops,” whilst including {that a} best actor will come on board to play the antagonist as the lady’s father. The file signed off via quoting the similar supply announcing“Apart from the fathersome other characters also warrant the presence of credible actors. A cast will be put together in a month’s time.”

