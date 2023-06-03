Kaija Saariaho, Pathbreaking Finnish Composer, Is Dead at 70

Her most well-liked tools had been essentially the most human: the flute and the cello. Ms. Saariaho continuously collaborated with the flutist Camilla Hoitenga, on works together with “NoaNoa” (1992), which featured electronics, and the poetic concerto “L’Aile du Songe” (2001). The cellist Anssi Karttunen premiered Ms. Saariaho’s well-traveled concerto “Notes on Light” (2007), in addition to the evocative solo “Sept Papillons” (2000).

Ms. Saariaho, who hadn’t had the will to write down an opera, modified her thoughts after seeing Mr. Sellars’s 1992 staging of Messiaen’s “St. Francois d’Assise” at the Salzburg Festival in Austria. That revel in, Ms. Saariaho instructed her writer, “opened my mind to what can be done by telling a story with music,” and resulted in a sequence of collaborations with the soprano Dawn Upshaw, one in every of its stars.

And so Ms. Saariaho entered the twenty first century with the premiere of her first opera, “L’Amour de Loin,” which used to be extensively celebrated as a masterpiece and significantly raised her global profile. A dreamy, quietly immense retelling of the medieval troubadour Jaufré Rudel’s “La Vida Breve,” it featured a libretto by means of Amin Maalouf and taken again a few of that “St. Francois d’Assise” crew, together with Mr. Sellars and Ms. Upshaw. Anthony Tommasini of The New York Times described it as “an often transfixing and utterly distinguished work.”

In later years, she synthesized her previous tendencies, deploying parts of her taste to considered, apparently inevitable impact. Her output, Mr. Salonen stated, “can be seen as a vast forest where all these plants and trees grow, and they’re in sort of a symbiotic relationship with each other. But it’s the same forest.”

She wrote works that might extensively be described as symphonies or concertos. But she time and again stated that during her rankings she used to be looking for an natural assembly position between subject matter and shape. “Every piece of music,” she as soon as instructed her writer, “must live its own life because each one is utterly its own.”