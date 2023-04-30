Juvenile among 3 shot in Auburndale; 1 arrested, police say

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – According to police, a person was once arrested after a capturing incident that happened on Saturday night time in Auburndale, which injured 3 folks, together with a juvenile.

Police reported that they spoke back to the capturing on Allred Drive at roughly 8:33 p.m. The sufferers, made out of two males and a juvenile male, have been taken to the health center with accidents that weren’t regarded as life-threatening.

The division has known the one who was once taken into custody as Xavier Rakim Roberts, a 26-year-old. According to the government, previous to the capturing, a disturbance associated with an ongoing community feud resulted in a bodily altercation and gunshots. The juvenile, who was once now not concerned in the altercation, is assumed to had been a bystander.

The division has charged Roberts with 3 counts of irritated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Auburndale Police Department has asked any person with information concerning the capturing to touch them at 863-965-5555. In addition, folks can stay nameless via contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

Polk County Sheriff’s Office supplied help to Auburndale police on the scene.

No further information has been shared in regards to the case. This is a creating tale, and updates will practice.

