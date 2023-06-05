Justin Combs, son of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, arrested for DUI near Beverly Hills 

According to TMZ, Justin Combs, the oldest son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, was once arrested for using below the affect near Beverly Hills on Sunday morning. The 29-year-old was once stopped by way of the police round 8 a.m. for operating a crimson mild. The cop arrested him and took him into custody on suspicion of using whilst intoxicated. He was once charged with misdemeanor DUI and booked on the L.A. County Jail with a bail of $5,000. It is unclear if he stays in custody.

Misa Hylton, Justin’s mom, is a famend stylist and model dressmaker. Diddy made headlines just lately after saying that he is suing the spirit corporate Diageo for now not making “promised investments” in his vodka and tequila manufacturers and treating them as inferior “urban” merchandise, consistent with the Associated Press.

