Justice Department Recently Looked Into Twitter, Lawsuit Says

A lawsuit filed on Monday by means of a number of former Twitter executives mentioned they’d for my part spent greater than $1 million on prison bills associated with shareholder complaints and a number of other executive investigations, together with an inquiry by means of the Justice Department.

The nature of the Justice Department inquiry and whether or not it used to be ongoing, used to be unclear. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, didn’t be offering different main points.

Last yr, the Securities and Exchange Commission started investigating Elon Musk’s purchases of Twitter stocks and whether or not they had been correctly disclosed. Twitter could also be underneath investigation by means of the Federal Trade Commission, which is scrutinizing the corporate’s privateness practices.

The Justice Department has aided the F.T.C. with previous investigations into Twitter. In 2022, the company joined the F.T.C. in a $150 million nice in opposition to Twitter over deceptive customers about the way it handled their private knowledge. The Justice Department additionally frequently assists the S.E.C. in prison investigations.