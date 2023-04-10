Justice Department Recently Looked Into Twitter, Lawsuit Says

A lawsuit filed on Monday by means of a number of former Twitter executives mentioned they’d for my part spent greater than $1 million on prison bills associated with shareholder complaints and a number of other executive investigations, together with an inquiry by means of the Justice Department.
The nature of the Justice Department inquiry and whether or not it used to be ongoing, used to be unclear. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, didn’t be offering different main points.
Last yr, the Securities and Exchange Commission started investigating Elon Musk’s purchases of Twitter stocks and whether or not they had been correctly disclosed. Twitter could also be underneath investigation by means of the Federal Trade Commission, which is scrutinizing the corporate’s privateness practices.
The Justice Department has aided the F.T.C. with previous investigations into Twitter. In 2022, the company joined the F.T.C. in a $150 million nice in opposition to Twitter over deceptive customers about the way it handled their private knowledge. The Justice Department additionally frequently assists the S.E.C. in prison investigations.
Twitter is dealing with shareholder complaints associated with Mr. Musk’s acquisition, together with person who named its former govt officials. And a type of executives has been subpoenaed to seem earlier than Congress, in a listening to that addressed Twitter’s content material moderation insurance policies.
The executives who filed the swimsuit come with Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s former leader govt; Ned Segal, its onetime leader monetary officer; and Vijaya Gadde, who used to be its head of prison and coverage.
Mr. Musk, who purchased Twitter in overdue October, fired the executives at the day he took keep an eye on of the corporate. They mentioned they notified Twitter of the bills greater than two months in the past, however the corporate had now not paid, in keeping with the lawsuit.
Since purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, Mr. Musk has aggressively reduce prices, partially to pay the debt he took directly to fund the purchase. The loans have left Twitter with about $1.5 billion in debt bills a yr, whilst promoting income on the corporate has fallen about 50 %, the billionaire instructed a banker convention ultimate month.
Later in March, he instructed workers in an e-mail noticed by means of The New York Times that he valued Twitter at $20 billion, lower than part what he paid for it.
Twitter has eradicated greater than 75 % of its 7,500 workers and has been accused of refusing to pay expenses owed to distributors, providers and landlords. The corporate could also be accused of lacking bills to device products and services, janitorial contractors and actual property control corporations, resulting in a number of complaints.
Mr. Musk fired Mr. Agrawal, Ms. Gadde and Mr. Segal, in addition to Twitter’s then-general suggest, Sean Edgett, “for cause,” and refused to pay the executives tens of thousands and thousands of bucks in repayment and severance. Mr. Edgett isn’t a part of Monday’s lawsuit.
Mr. Agrawal and Mr. Segal have racked up prison bills responding to inquiries from the Justice Department and the S.E.C. all through and after Mr. Musk’s acquisition, in keeping with their lawsuit. Federal government contacted them round July 2022, whilst they had been nonetheless hired by means of the corporate, the grievance mentioned, with the S.E.C. asking Mr. Agrawal in September 2022 to maintain paperwork. The Justice Department contacted Mr. Agrawal and Mr. Segal’s legal professionals “later in 2022.”