Jury Seated in Gillum Trial | Headlines

TALLAHASSEE — A federal jury used to be empaneled Monday in the trial of former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who used to be indicted closing 12 months on corruption fees together with twine fraud and mendacity to federal investigators.
Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, catapulted to rising-star standing in Democratic circles as he campaigned in opposition to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018. DeSantis narrowly defeated Gillum, profitable by way of lower than 33,000 votes in what used to be one of the crucial country’s marquee elections.
Gillum and an established adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, have been indicted closing 12 months after a long federal investigation into corruption in town executive. The duo face allegations of constructing false statements to the FBI, conspiring to dedicate twine fraud and committing twine fraud. Gillum and Lettman-Hicks, who have been accused of diverting marketing campaign finances to Gillum’s private use, have pleaded no longer accountable.
U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, protection legal professionals and prosecutors spent Monday settling on 12 jurors and 3 change jurors from an preliminary pool of 66 applicants. The jury comprises two Black males and 3 Black girls.
Gillum, who tried to transform the state’s first Black governor, has steadfastly maintained his innocence.
“We’ve got a long day ahead, but if we are fortunate, we will get a fair jury. That’s all we want,” he informed newshounds Monday morning as he entered the federal courthouse in downtown Tallahassee.
Among the ones provide all over jury variety have been Gillum’s spouse, R. Jai, different members of the family and longtime buddy Daryl Parks, a Tallahassee legal professional.
On the eve of the trial, Gillum used social media to drum up contributions to the Bring Justice Home Legal Defense Fund, a crowdsourcing effort spearheaded by way of Ben Crump, a nationally famend civil-rights legal professional who is also an in depth best friend of Gillum.
“One of my greatest challenges yet is the court case that begins tomorrow. I am unequivocally innocent of the gross allegations being made against me. But I can’t win this fight alone. Thank you for the prayers and words of support many of you have extended to me and my family,” Gillum’s post mentioned.
Gillum is represented by way of David Oscar Markus, A. Margot Moss and Katie Miller of the Miami-based Markus/PLLC company.
Prosecutors closing week filed what is named a “superseding” indictment in opposition to Gillum and Lettman-Hicks, shedding two wire-fraud fees. Gillum now faces 19 counts of twine fraud, conspiracy to dedicate fraud and making false statements.
At Markus’ request, Winsor requested possible jurors about their reviews on weapons and on LGBTQ problems. The fees in opposition to Gillum contain finances associated with a Black LGBTQ-advocacy group and a company that helps stricter gun keep watch over.
The jury pool used to be made up of women and men from Leon County in conjunction with a handful of surrounding rural spaces, together with Madison, Liberty and Wakulla counties.
The indictment, delivered by way of a grand jury closing 12 months and unsealed in June, painted a damning portrait of Gillum and Lettman-Hicks and interested in actions between 2016 and 2019, a time of Gillum’s political ascendancy.
Prosecutors accused Lettman-Hicks of illegally steerage cash to Gillum thru her corporate, P&P Communications.
Gillum’s lawyers filed motions in quest of to have the costs dropped and feature additionally contended that the previous mayor used to be singled out for prosecution as a result of he used to be a Black candidate for governor. Winsor refused to disregard the case in December.
For a few 12 months after his slender defeat to DeSantis, Gillum persevered to experience nationwide status, operating in short for CNN as a political commentator in 2019.
But he dropped out of the highlight after a 2020 incident in a South Beach resort room, the place a person reportedly overdosed. Gillum used to be in the room, and a police file mentioned he used to be “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”
Three small baggage of suspected crystal meth have been discovered in the room, police mentioned, however Gillum denied doing medicine.
In March 2020, Gillum introduced he used to be going right into a rehabilitation facility as a result of alcohol abuse. He additionally mentioned he used to be bisexual.
The Tallahassee public-corruption probe — dubbed “Operation Capital Currency” by way of the FBI — additionally snared Scott Maddox, a former Tallahassee mayor and previous Florida Democratic Party chairman. Maddox pleaded accountable in 2019 and served time in federal jail.
— News Service Assignment Manager Tom Urban contributed to this file.