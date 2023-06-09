Jury returns $63M verdict after finding Chevron covered up toxic pit on California land

FILE – A motorist drives close to the pumps at a Chevron fuel station in Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, April 25, 2017. California jury has returned a $63 million verdict towards Chevron after finding the oil large covered up a toxic chemical pit after which offered the land to a person who constructed a space on it and was once later identified with a blood most cancers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A California jury has returned a $63 million verdict towards Chevron after finding the oil large covered up a toxic chemical pit on land bought by way of a person who constructed a space on it and was once later identified with a blood most cancers.

Kevin Wright, who has a couple of myeloma, unknowingly constructed his house immediately over the chemical pit close to Santa Barbara in 1985, in step with his lawsuit.

Starting in 1974, Chevron subsidiary Union Oil Company of California had operated a sump pit for oil and fuel manufacturing, a procedure that left the carcinogenic chemical benzene on the valuables, court docket papers mentioned.

Wright purchased the land and constructed the home in 1985. Nearly 3 a long time later, he was once identified with the most cancers that assaults plasma cells within the blood and can also be brought about by way of benzene publicity, court docket paperwork mentioned.

The jurors in Santa Barbara on Wednesday returned the $63 million verdict, mentioned Jakob Norman, an legal professional for Wright. Norman referred to as the case a “blatant example of environmental pollution and corporate malfeasance.”

Chevron mentioned Union Oil Company would enchantment the judgment.

“We strongly disagree with the jury’s decisions to award compensatory and punitive damages,” Chevron said in a statement Thursday.

Wright’s cancer is in remission, his attorneys said, but he regularly undergoes chemotherapy treatments to hold the illness at bay.

“They cut corners, and my life was turned upside down as a result,” Wright mentioned in a observation equipped by way of his lawyers. “Chevron’s continued denial of the harm they caused is a shameful reminder that this company values only profits, not people.”