Jury finds Donald Trump assaulted, defamed E. Jean Carroll

A jury found Tuesday that former President Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, in a lawsuit tied to a decades-old rape allegation that involved the former president. She was awarded $5 million in damages.

A nine-member jury returned the verdict after hours of deliberations in a civil trial that began in late April and spanned several weeks.

Carroll, a writer, claimed in 2019 that Trump raped her in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman store in New York City in the late 1990s during a chance encounter. She says Trump defamed her on social media when he denied the allegation.

A civil suit means the standard for evidence is lower than in a criminal case. Carroll sought an unspecified amount for compensatory and punitive damages.

The trial put another spotlight on the alleged sexual misconduct of Trump, who is running for president again while facing multiple investigations.

While Trump declined to testify in person during the trial, clips of a pre-recorded deposition of Trump were shown to the jury in which he denied the assault.

“It didn’t take place,” the 76-year-old Trump said in the video. He also said Carroll was “not my type” but also mistook her for his ex-wife, Marla Maples, in a photo from the 1980s. After Trump was corrected, he said the photo was blurry.

Shortly before deliberations began Tuesday, Trump claimed on his social media platform Truth Social that he was not “allowed to speak or defend myself” in the case. But District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the trial, had given Trump an extended window through the weekend to testify.

Carroll’s testimony over several days included a detailed recounting of the alleged rape and the effects it had on her life. Carroll told the jury that she hasn’t had sex or a romantic partner since the alleged sexual assault.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” said the 79-year-old. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back.”

Carroll says she told two friends about the alleged rape shortly after it happened; they testified during the trial to corroborate her account. Separately, two women who claim Trump sexually assaulted them — Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff — also testified.

Trump’s main attorney in the trial tried to frame Carroll as a liar and someone who was trying to make money off the allegation.

While the battery and defamation case is unrelated to Trump’s time in public office, the trial comes as the former president faces several investigations into his actions as president. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in relation to alleged hush money paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. He also faces investigations tied to alleged election interference in Georgia during the 2020 election and mishandling of classified documents.

Carroll was only able to file her lawsuit last November because of a new state law in New York that expanded a window for people to pursue civil claims involving sexual assault allegations where the statue of limitations have expired.