Jury finds Danny Masterson guilty on 2 counts in rape retrial

A Los Angeles jury has discovered former “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson guilty of 2 counts of forcible rape in a retrial of a case involving 3 ladies.

The 3rd rely towards Jane Doe 3 has been declared a mistrial.

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday afternoon after deliberating since May 17, over the process six days overall.

Masterson, 47, pleaded no longer guilty to 3 counts of legal rape following accusations by way of 3 other ladies, together with a former female friend. The alleged assaults happened between 2001 and 2003.

He faces as much as 30 years to existence in jail. A sentencing listening to has been scheduled for Aug. 4.

Masterson was once deemed a possible flight chance and was once remanded into custody following the decision. He walked out of the courthouse in handcuffs.

Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles awesome Court along with his spouse Bijou Phillips after a pass judgement on declared a mistrial in his rape case in Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2022. Brian Melley/AP

The first trial ended in a mistrial in November 2022, with the jury deadlocked and not able to succeed in a verdict.

The 3 alleged sufferers had been individuals of the Church of Scientology, as is Masterson. All 3 ladies stated they had been first of all hesitant to talk to regulation enforcement as a result of they stated church teachings discouraged reporting to police. The ladies in the end left the church.

One girl claimed the actor shoved a pillow into her face in 2003 whilst raping her.

Another girl, Jane Doe 3, who was once courting Masterson on the time, claimed he raped her in 2001 whilst she was once asleep. She and Jane Doe 2 also are concerned in a comparable civil case towards Masterson and the Church of Scientology.

Following the jury’s resolution, Jane Doe 3 stated she was once “devastated” by way of the mistrial on her rely.

“I thank the jury for its service, and while I’m encouraged that Danny Masterson will face some criminal punishment, I am devastated that he has dodged criminal accountability for his heinous conduct against me,” Jane Doe 3 stated in a commentary supplied thru her lawyers, Boies Schiller Flexner. (*2*)

Jane Doe 2, who could also be represented by way of Boies Schiller Flexner, stated she was once additionally disenchanted Masterson wasn’t convicted on all 3 counts.

“I am experiencing a complex array of emotions — relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness — knowing that my abuser, Danny Masterson, will face accountability for his criminal behavior,” Jane Doe 2 stated in a commentary. “I am disappointed that he was not convicted on all counts, but take great solace in the fact that he, the Church of Scientology and others will have to fully account for their abhorrent actions in civil court.”

In opening statements of the brand new trial in past due April, prosecutors stated the proof will display that the ladies had been additionally drugged — a element no longer discussed without delay throughout the primary trial however which the pass judgement on allowed in the retrial. They additionally presented a fourth girl who claimed Masterson drugged and raped her in 2000.

The protection, in the meantime, countered that the alleged sufferers’ tales are inconsistent and instructed the ladies have colluded through the years. They additionally added that Scientology is “not a defendant” in the case.

During remaining arguments, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller informed the jury the ladies had been “absolutely wrecked” after having a small quantity to drink, and that the “reasonable explanation” is they had been drugged, ABC Los Angeles station KABC reported.

“What happened after they were drugged? They were raped by this man over here, they were raped,” Mueller stated as he pointed at Masterson.

In his remaining argument, protection lawyer Philip Cohen informed the jury the ladies could have “tweaked or maneuvered” their tales to strengthen their case, and that they could also be motivated by way of “hatred, revenge or money,” KABC reported.

Shortly after the jury was once brushed aside to start deliberations on May 17, the protection requested for a mistrial — arguing that prosecutors spent an excessive amount of in their remaining arguments on the alleged drugging of the sufferers, consistent with KABC.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo denied the request, mentioning her ruling that prosecutors may argue the ladies had been drugged as it was once “directly relevant to their ability to perceive the events of the charged incidents,” KABC reported.

Masterson, who was once arrested in 2020, stated every of the encounters was once consensual. “That ’70s Show” was once nonetheless on the air on the time of all 3 alleged rapes.

The Church of Scientology in the past informed ABC News that there is “no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of Scientologists, or of anyone, to law enforcement. … Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land.”

Actress and notable ex-Scientology member Leah Remini was once amongst the ones in the court docket throughout the trial, telling ABC News she was once there to beef up the “brave” ladies.

The protection requested to have Remini got rid of from the court docket originally of the trial, which the pass judgement on denied.