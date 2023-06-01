Jury deliberations expected Friday in retrial of man accused in Trinity University student’s death

The retrial of Mark Howerton for the 2017 homicide of his female friend, Cayley Mandadi, a Trinity University scholar, has come to an in depth with the jury expected to start deliberations on Friday. The trial has lasted for 2 weeks and incorporated testimony from witnesses together with Dr. Jason Wallach, a pharmaceutical and toxicology professional, which was once challenged by way of the prosecution because of Wallach’s lack of scientific {qualifications}. Wallach argued that the drug MDMA or molly, discovered in Mandadi’s machine, contributed to her death by way of expanding her center charge and blood power, and inflicting mind bleeding and bruising. The state introduced in Bexar County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Kimberley Molina as a rebuttal witness, who showed that the motive of death was once blunt power trauma to the pinnacle. The trial will conclude with last arguments on Friday morning and if discovered to blame, Howerton faces lifestyles in jail.

