Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian, dies

WASHINGTON — Julián Figueroa, a Mexican singer-songwriter and actor, has died. He used to be 27.

Figueroa is the son of the past due Joan Sebastian, an iconic Mexican singer who died in 2015. His mom, actress Maribel Guardia, shared the news of his dying on Monday via her Instagram.

“I am sorry to have to communicate the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa,” Guardia’s mentioned in Spanish on her Instagram. “He was found unconscious tonight in his room, while I was in the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police found him he was already lifeless, without a trace of any violence.”

Guardia shared that her son died of "an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation." His mom added that his funeral products and services will likely be held privately.

"I ask everyone to respect our privacy during this painful time we are going through" she added.

The guild for performers in Mexico, often referred to as ANDI, confirmed the singer’s death on Sunday night.

“He had released various albums, including ‘Julian Figueroa y su banda,'” the translated tweet learn. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

La Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes comunica el good fallecimiento del socio intérprete Julián Figueroa. Actor y cantante, ha lanzado varios álbumes, entre ellos “Julián Figueroa y su banda”. A sus familiares y amigos les mandamos nuestras más sentidas condolencias. pic.twitter.com/tCwODrZk5j — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) April 10, 2023

Figueroa not too long ago starred within the telenovela "Mi Camino Es Amarte" and used to be within the procedure of freeing his first solo album, PEOPLE reports.

The singer-songwriter recognized for songs like “Volaré” and “Cómo Olvidar” died simply weeks away ahead of his twenty eighth birthday on May 5. His last Instagram post used to be a tribute to his past due father, who would have became 72 on Saturday.