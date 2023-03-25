Juicy Body Goddess viral prom dress moment

The teenager attempted on a handful of prom attire, however the red one with wallet stuck her eye. It was once $700.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You may have noticed the viral moment this is shooting the hearts of everybody around the globe.

An adolescent, who traveled to Juicy Body Goddess in Charlotte, North Carolina discovered her dream prom dress. It was once priced at $700.

Juicy Body Goddess is among the first plus-size retail outlets within the Carolinas that carries sizes XL to 6X.

“I want you to walk out with your head up high with confidence,” proprietor Summer Lucille advised WCNC Charlotte again in 2021.

After attempting on a couple of stunning prom attire, a protracted red sparkly dress with wallet stuck the teenager's eye and she or he in an instant fell in love. Comments at the now-viral moment discussed how the dress simply made her illuminate.

“That dress is gorgeous on her,” one TikTook commenter wrote. “Her smile made the whole look.”

When she went to head purchase the dress, Lucille broke the news to the circle of relatives that their best possible dress was once $700. The trio was once stunned.

“But it’s free,” Lucille exclaimed.

The teenager, nonetheless stunned requested, “what do you mean it’s free?”

“We’re giving it to you,” Lucille endured.

After the viral moment, WCNC Charlotte spoke with Lucille to discuss this heartwarming interplay.

“They travel internationally,” Lucille stated about her purchasers. “It’s bigger than fashion right?”

Lucille stated her retailer offers plus-size ladies their self assurance again.

“Women need to feel that they are here on purpose,” she stated. “To feel like there’s nothing wrong with them. And it’s okay to be a little chubby, and you can still look good. ”

When requested what Lucille would say to social media trolls who attempt to say her store is selling an “unhealthy lifestyle,” she stated you’ll be able to’t put everybody in a single field.

“That is just unfair,” she stated. “Everyone deserves love, and everyone deserves to feel good about who they are.”

More movies from Juicy Body Goddess display other people have now been donating cash so more girls can get their dream prom dresses!

