Judy Blume clarifies support for trans people after J.K. Rowling comments

Comment

Judy Blume says her phrases had been “taken out of context” in an interview that went viral this previous weekend, by which the youngsters’s e-book writer mentioned she stands “behind” J.Ok. Rowling “100 percent.” - Advertisement - The article, within the Sunday Times of London, mentioned Blume was once relating to the complaint Rowling has gained “for speaking up in defence of women’s sex-based rights.” Many took that to imply Blume supported Rowling’s stances on intercourse and gender, which were criticized for being transphobic, thus prompting the 85-year-old writer to free up a commentary on social media clarifying her perspectives.

“I wholly support the trans community,” Blume posted to Twitter past due Sunday afternoon. “My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can empathize with a writer — or person — who has been harassed online.

“I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people,” she endured. “Anything to the contrary is bulls—.”

- Advertisement - In contemporary years, Rowling has transform a fixture in those public debates. The Harry Potter writer has shared incendiary posts and lengthy missives on trans problems. Rowling lately instructed a podcast she believes “there is something dangerous about this movement and that it must be challenged.” Rowling additionally seemed to evaluate trans advocates to the villainous “Death Eaters” of her books.

“I am fighting what I see as a powerful, insidious, misogynistic movement, that has gained huge purchase in very influential areas of society,” she mentioned on “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling” in March.

Rowling’s comments have provoked backlash towards her books and the works primarily based off them, together with the “Hogwarts Legacy” online game launched this 12 months.

- Advertisement - Why the brand new sport ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is roiling the LGBTQ group

Some accused Blume of bowing to public power along with her apology. “Judy Blume caved in about 12 hours and put out a struggle session statement” one individual wrote on Twitter. Others thanked Blume for pushing again towards the Times article and voicing support for the trans group.

A couple of grew to become their ire towards Hadley Freeman, who wrote the Times piece, accusing her tale of being “misleading” and “insulting.” The piece was once pegged to the approaching free up of a film adaptation of Blume’s seminal novel, “Are You There God? It’s Mme, Margaret.”

But the thing’s headline zeroed in on Blume’s comments about Rowling, in a line of wondering that gave the look to be spurred by way of Freeman, who has additionally been accused of transphobia. Last 12 months, a terse trade between Freeman and creator Margaret Atwood was once featured in a long profile of “The Handmaid’s Tale” author.

“It is not true that there are no trans people, so then a lot of questions come into that, and we’re not going to get into those, although they seem to be your obsession of the day,” Atwood instructed Freeman.

Responding on Monday morning to Blume’s comments on Twitter, Freeman stood by way of her tale, announcing her quotes are “accurate and not disputed.”

“I did not ask Blume about the criticisms against JK Rowling — she brought them up herself,” Freeman wrote. (Freeman did not respond to a request for comment.)

Recently, Blume stood up for LGBTQ authors targeted for bans by conservative lawmakers and parents, who say their work is inappropriate for children because they discuss gender and sexuality.

Several of Blume’s books have also been banned for featuring adolescent encounters with mensturation, masturbation and sex, including “Blubber,” “Deenie” and “… It’s Me, Margaret.”

“I believe that censorship grows out of fear, and because fear is contagious, some parents are easily swayed. Book banning satisfied their need to feel in control of their children’s lives,” Blume writes on her website. “This fear is often disguised as moral outrage.”

But her stories are not any fit for this present wave of e-book bans, Blume told Variety closing month.

“It was bad in the ’80s, but it wasn’t coming from the government,” said Blume. “Today, there are laws being enacted where a librarian can go to prison if she or he is found guilty of having pornography on their shelves.”

“Try and define pornography today and you’ll find that it’s everything.”

In Variety, Blume also pushed back against attempts to rewrite Roald Dahl’s books on account of offensive, outdated language. But on the subject of bans, she highlighted the work of LGBTQ authors, such as Jessica Love’s “Julián Is a Mermaid,” Lesléa Newman’s “Heather Has Two Mommies,” and Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer.”

In reaction to Freeman’s article, Blume shared a screenshot by which she praised Kobabe’s memoir.