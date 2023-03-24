Judge to sentence Florida teen in Tristyn Bailey murder

Editor’s be aware: The pass judgement on’s remarks start at about 1:06:00 in the video above.

Today in a St. Johns County court docket, Judge R. Lee Smith sentenced Aiden Fucci, 16, to existence in jail for the first-degree murder of Tristyn Bailey on Mother’s Day 2021.

The case won nationwide consideration after proof confirmed Bailey suffered 114 stab wounds on May 9, 2021. Fucci was once 14 on the time and charged as an grownup.

Can Aiden Fucci be sentenced to demise?

As a juvenile, Fucci isn’t eligible for the demise penalty. He faces at least 40 years and up to existence in jail. The pass judgement on could have to weigh mitigating components such because the cases of the crime, his psychological capability, upbringing and historical past, attainable for rehabilitation and the affect at the sufferer’s circle of relatives.

If sentenced to a existence time period, the pass judgement on can evaluation the potential for a lighter sentence after serving 25 years, in accordance to Florida regulation.

During the sentencing section, the pass judgement on can pay attention sufferer affect statements in addition to from Fucci’s circle of relatives and knowledgeable witnesses who as an example can deal with the teen’s psychological well being. Both the prosecution and protection submitted lists of about 20 attainable witnesses who may well be known as to testify.