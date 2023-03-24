Friday, March 24, 2023
Judge to sentence Florida teen in Tristyn Bailey murder

Editor’s be aware: The pass judgement on’s remarks start at about 1:06:00 in the video above.

Today in a St. Johns County court docket, Judge R. Lee Smith sentenced Aiden Fucci, 16, to existence in jail for the first-degree murder of Tristyn Bailey on Mother’s Day 2021.

The case won nationwide consideration after proof confirmed Bailey suffered 114 stab wounds on May 9, 2021. Fucci was once 14 on the time and charged as an grownup.

