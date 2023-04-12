Judge, Fox attorney clash over TV hosts’ testimony in Dominion defamation case

An attorney representing Fox News towards Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation swimsuit clashed Tuesday with the pass judgement on in the case over how one of the crucial community’s greatest stars may also be wondered at the witness stand as soon as the trial will get underway subsequent week.

Dominion’s lawsuit accuses Fox News of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories in regards to the balloting device corporate in the wake of the 2020 election, in order to fight issues over rankings and viewer retention.

“The hosts are going to make the argument that they didn’t make the statements,” Fox attorney Dan Webb mentioned right through a pre-trial listening to in the case, providing a possible window into how a few of Fox’s greatest stars would possibly give an explanation for a few of their pronounces that Dominion has mentioned have been defamatory.

“If you argue that,” Judge Eric Davis warned, “I will turn to the jury and say [you are] incorrect.”

The confrontation got here as a caution to either side from Judge Davis to not make arguments prior to the jury that might contradict his earlier rulings in the case. Davis, in pre-trial rulings closing month, shot down one in all Fox’s arguments in the case: that they have been merely reporting on claims that have been undeniably “newsworthy.” That protection, the pass judgement on wrote, “fail[ed] to shield” Fox from legal responsibility.

Davis additionally dominated on falsity, discovering that the statements broadcast about Dominion have been, in reality, false.

During Tuesday’s listening to, Davis additionally dominated on motions from every aspect about what proof is also admitted or limited from trial. In one ruling, he limited Dominion from mentioning proof relating to Jan. 6, pronouncing that was once “for another court at another time.”

A headline is displayed on the Fox News headquarters in New York City, March 4, 2023. Chris Helgren/Reuters, FILE

Davis reiterated right through the listening to it’s “crystal clear” that the allegations Fox aired towards Dominion have been false. He additionally famous that bringing someone at the air “does not absolve the publisher,” telling the Fox attorney, “That’s what you have to be careful of.”

“I’m not going to step over this line,” Webb instructed the pass judgement on.

“Well, it looks like you are,” the pass judgement on temporarily answered.

“Well actually, I’m not,” Webb responded right through the traumatic alternate.

Both aspects have advised they would love Fox hosts together with Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham to testify reside, in line with a courtroom submitting in the case. Both Dominion and Fox indexed the ones stars, in addition to dozens of different names, on their proposed witness lists submitted to the courtroom forward of trial.

Judge Davis closing week mentioned right through a listening to that Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch and different executives may well be forced to testify in individual subsequent month, in line with a Dominion spokesperson.

The trial is scheduled to start April 17.