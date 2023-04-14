Jude Walton, former police oversight commissioner, found dead in her Michigan home; homicide investigation launched

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - Ann Arbor police investigating loss of life of former oversight commissioner as homicide

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a former police oversight commissioner was once found dead in her Ann Arbor house on Thursday. Jude Walton, 51, were the commissioner of Ann Arbor’s Independent Community Oversight Commission.

Ann Arbor police said in a news release that they arrived at Walton’s house in the 200 block of Chapin Street to habits a welfare take a look at at round 1:30 p.m. native time. They found out Walton’s frame there. According to CBS Detroit, there have been indicators of a imaginable break-in, together with a broken rear door.

“There were obvious signs that this was a homicide,” Interim Police Chief Aimee Metzer stated, with out offering extra main points.

A reason for loss of life was once now not introduced. There were no arrests and police have requested that any one with information touch them.

Avalon Housing, the place Walton labored as director of worker revel in, launched a remark on social media, pronouncing Walton was once “incredibly thoughtful, kind, funny, talented, smart, self-effacing, and wise.”

Today we discovered that Jude Walton, our liked Avalon colleague, has died. She was once Avalon’s Director of Employee… Posted by way of Avalon Housing on Thursday, April 13, 2023

“It’s impossible to imagine Avalon without her,” Avalon stated. “We are grieving this unreal loss.”

According to the Independent Community Oversight Commission, Walton was once part of the fee since its inception in 2018. She was once the commissioner for her complete time there. She left the group in 2022, the fee stated.

“We are extremely saddened to hear of her death and we lift her family and friends up in prayer at this terrible time,” the fee stated in a web based remark.

According to their website online, the fee “was established as a step in reframing the relationship that the residents of Ann Arbor have with the police” and is “an investment in the smart, equitable, community-oriented policing that the Ann Arbor Police Department strives for and that our community deserves.”

