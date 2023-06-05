JSO investigating man found stabbed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, a man was once found out with stab wounds at the sidewalk on the subject of a Value Pawn on Edgewood Avenue.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and declared the man useless. The choice of stab wounds he persisted stays unclear.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said {that a} knife was once acquired as proof. However, it’s unsure if it’s the suspected weapon.

Additionally, all lanes on Edgewood Avenue from Commonwealth to Columbus Avenue had been closed off by way of JSO.

At provide, no information in regards to the offender has been supplied by way of JSO.

The police division is on the lookout for witnesses because it continues with its investigation. Anyone with information can name JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stopper at 866-844-TIPS.