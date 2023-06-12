JPMorgan settles with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, deceased financier charged with sex trafficking

JPMorgan Chase introduced a agreement Monday with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein who had accused the financial institution of being the monetary conduit that allowed the financier to proceed working a sex trafficking operation.

Epstein used to be arrested in 2019 on federal fees accusing him of paying underage ladies masses of greenbacks in money for massages after which molesting them at his houses in Florida and New York. He used to be discovered useless in prison on Aug. 10 of that yr, at age 66. A scientific examiner dominated his loss of life a suicide.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal courtroom in November sought to carry JPMorgan financially answerable for Epstein’s decades-long abuse of teenage ladies and younger girls. A comparable lawsuit has been filed within the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We all now understand that Epstein’s behavior was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors, who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man,” JPMorgan Chase mentioned in a written remark early Monday.

According to the court cases, JPMorgan equipped Epstein loans and frequently allowed him to withdraw massive sums of money from 1998 thru August 2013 even supposing it used to be mindful of his participation in sex trafficking. The nameless sufferer, known as Jane Doe, mentioned she used to be sexually abused via Epstein from 2006 and 2013.

The financial institution persevered to depend Epstein as a consumer even if Epstein used to be arrested and pled in charge to sex crimes in 2008 in Florida.

The agreement with Jane Doe arrives at the similar day {that a} pass judgement on granted Doe’s lawsuit class-action standing, that means long run awards could be granted to Doe and different victims.

“Any association with him was a mistake and we regret it,” the bank said in a prepared statement. “We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes.”

The agreement comes more or less two weeks after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon testified in a deposition for the case, the place he denied understanding about Epstein and his crimes till the financier used to be arrested in 2019, in keeping with a transcript of the videotaped deposition launched ultimate month.

Both court cases had been filed after New York state in November enacted a short lived legislation letting grownup victims of sexual abuse to sue others for the abuse they suffered, despite the fact that the abuse passed off way back.

Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. Lawsuits are nonetheless pending between the U.S. Virgin Islands and JPMorgan Chase, and the financial institution remains to be pursuing its lawsuit in opposition to JPMorgan former government Jes Staley.

The financial institution has denied the allegations and sued Staley, pronouncing he concealed Epstein’s crimes to stay him as a consumer. Staley left JPMorgan in 2013 to later transform CEO of the British financial institution Barclays. Staley stepped down from that function in 2021 because of his prior dating with Epstein.

__________________________________________________

AP Writer Michael Hill contributed to this record from Albany.