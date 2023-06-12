JPMorgan reaches settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

Comment in this tale Comment

JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement with sexual abuse victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, financial institution representatives and a attorney for the victims mentioned Monday. The tentative settlement would get to the bottom of allegations made in a federal lawsuit filed ultimate yr in Manhattan. In Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, victims accused the banking large of enabling the intercourse trafficking operation through making an allowance for huge withdrawals of money over a 15-year duration, together with after Epstein’s intercourse crimes have been widely recognized. A special case, introduced through the U.S. Virgin Islands, stays unresolved. - Advertisement -

Financial phrases weren’t disclosed. Deutsche Bank, which treated Epstein’s accounts for a shorter duration after he was once dropped through JPMorgan, settled a class-action go well with with identical allegations for $75 million in May.

“The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse,” reads a commentary emailed through JPMorgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler.

JPMorgan executives blame every different over holding Epstein, depositions display - Advertisement -

The settlement comes after a number of of JPMorgan’s highest-ranking bankers have been deposed, together with leader govt Jamie Dimon and wealth control CEO Mary Erdoes. Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan govt who the financial institution mentioned had advocated internally on Epstein’s behalf, additionally confronted wondering.

The financial institution has denied wrongdoing and mentioned any affiliation with Epstein was once a mistake. It has additionally sued Staley, accusing him of performing on his personal to advance Epstein’s pursuits.

The lawsuit zeroed in at the extent to which those that knew or labored with Epstein have been conscious about his crimes, enabled them or seemed the wrong way. It alleged the financial institution time and again not noted warnings that Epstein were abusing teenage women whilst benefiting from trade he dropped at the financial institution. Epstein killed himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan prison mobile, a month after his arrest, consistent with the New York scientific examiner. - Advertisement -

The first lawsuit was once introduced through a number of of Epstein’s victims, and the second one through officers of the U.S. Virgin Islands, the place Epstein owned a personal place of dwelling and mansion. Attorneys for the prosecution declare the financial institution “knowingly facilitated, sustained, and concealed” Epstein’s lengthy historical past of abuse and kid intercourse trafficking. Epstein held accounts at JPMorgan for 15 years, beginning in 1998.

“We all now understand that Epstein’s behavior was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors, who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man,” Wexler mentioned in an e mail. “We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes.”

David Boies, an legal professional representing the victims, mentioned the settlements constitute duty for many who enabled Epstein.

“Taken together or individually, the historic recoveries from the banks who provided financial services to Jeffrey Epstein, speak for themselves,” Boies mentioned in an e mail. “It has taken a long time, too long, but today is a great day for Jeffrey Epstein survivors, and a great day for justice.”

Deutsche Bank mentioned to conform to $75 million settlement in Epstein case

Depositions confirmed that prime JPMorgan executives have been knowledgeable as early as 2006 that the financial institution had flagged suspicious job on his accounts. But it wasn’t till 2013 ― years after Epstein’s standing as a intercourse culprit was once extensively publicized and mentioned internally on the financial institution ― that Erdoes fired him as a consumer.

Several of the financial institution’s most sensible executives blamed one any other for permitting Epstein to stay a consumer. Dimon, in a deposition ultimate month, mentioned the verdict to fireplace Epstein fell to the financial institution’s common suggest. But the overall suggest mentioned in his personal deposition that Erdoes and Staley have been accountable for that call. Erdoes mentioned Staley had advocated on Epstein’s behalf, and Staley accused his former colleagues of looking to shift blame onto him.

The settlement nonetheless will have to be authorized through Judge Jed Rakoff in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Rakoff may be presiding over the case introduced through the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Virgin Islands legal professional common mentioned that place of work will “continue to proceed with its enforcement action to ensure full accountability for JPMorgan’s violations of the law and prevent the bank from assisting and profiting from human trafficking in the future.”