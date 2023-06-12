JPMorgan Reaches $290 Million Settlement With Epstein’s Victims

JPMorgan Chase reached a tentative agreement with sexual abuse sufferers of Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased financier, after weeks of embarrassing disclosures concerning the financial institution’s longstanding dating with him, the financial institution and legal professionals for the sufferers stated in a observation on Monday.

David Boies, one of the most lead legal professionals for the sufferers, stated the financial institution was once ready to pay $290 million to get to the bottom of the lawsuit. The events to start with had agreed to not reveal the agreement quantity of their joint observation, because it was once set to be incorporated in a courtroom submitting inside the subsequent week.

The proposed deal would settle a lawsuit filed ultimate November in Manhattan federal courtroom via an unidentified girl on behalf of sufferers who have been sexually abused via Mr. Epstein over a kind of 15-year length after they have been teenage women and younger ladies, the go well with stated. The collection of sufferers may just doubtlessly upward thrust to greater than 100.

In the observation, the financial institution and the legal professionals for the sufferers stated that they had reached “an agreement in principle to settle” the lawsuit on behalf of the sufferers and the “settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse.”