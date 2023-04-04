Josh Smith injury: Texas Rangers outfielder hit in face by pitch







ARLINGTON, Texas — There used to be a horrifying second throughout Monday evening’s sport between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

During the 3rd inning of the sport at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Rangers outfielder Josh Smith used to be at bat when he used to be hit in the face by a pitch from Orioles’ Danny Coulombe.

A slow-motion replay of the hit throughout the tv broadcast confirmed dangerous the have an effect on used to be on Smith's jaw.

Holy cow.@rangers left fielder Josh Smith actually ate a pitch in the ground of the third of this night’s sport in opposition to the Orioles—then walked off the sphere like not anything took place. Major toughness. Hope he’s alright. Team hasn’t commented simply but.pic.twitter.com/lAvAMnFxvp — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 4, 2023

The 25-year-old used to be in a position to stroll off the sphere prior to he left the sport for remedy.

The Rangers said in an update that Smith “was taken to an area hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw.”

Texas got Smith in the Joey Gallo business with the New York Yankees in 2021. Smith made his main league debut with the Rangers in May 2022.





