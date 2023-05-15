Jordan Neely Was on New York’s ‘Top 50’ List of Homeless People at Risk

For years prior to Jordan Neely, a mentally in poor health homeless guy, used to be killed within the subway, the town had its eye on him.
He used to be on a listing informally referred to as the Top 50, a roster of other folks in a town of 8 million who stand out for the severity of their troubles and their resistance to accepting lend a hand. The listing is overseen by means of a role power of town company employees and social-service nonprofits; when homeless-outreach employees see anyone who’s on the listing, in some circumstances they’re meant to inform the town and take a look at to get that particular person to a refuge.
Despite that, and an open arrest warrant, Mr. Neely used to be out on his personal on May 1, when he started ranting at passengers. A Marine veteran, Daniel Penny, grabbed him and choked him to dying; Mr. Penny has now been charged with manslaughter.
In the wake of Mr. Neely’s dying, the management of Mayor Eric Adams has been criticized by means of advocates for homeless other folks and left-leaning political warring parties who say the killing highlights deep issues within the town’s give a boost to programs for homeless other folks and the ones with psychological sickness.
At a news convention on Thursday, Councilwoman Pierina Sanchez, regarding Mr. Neely’s presence on the listing, mentioned: “Our city knew exactly who Jordan was, where he was and what his history was. And yet we failed him.”
But as officers describe it, the duty power and the Top 50 listing have been shaped exactly for the folk whom the components had failed over and over. The dying of Mr. Neely, 30, who have been homeless for years, additionally displays the bounds of the gear the duty power has at its disposal and the trouble of retaining observe of people who find themselves temporary and elusive, let by myself getting them to just accept lend a hand.
In a speech this week, Mr. Adams known as the crowd that maintains the listing “the guiding force” at the back of the town’s efforts to lend a hand other folks like Mr. Neely “stabilize and heal from the ravages of homelessness and long-term, untreated psychosis.”
The function of the listing is to attach disparate bureaucracies throughout a limiteless town, during which a gaggle of other folks with intense wishes incessantly interacts with health facility group of workers, side road social employees and law enforcement officials who don’t incessantly have interaction with every different.
The other folks on the listing are some of the town’s “most entrenched and chronic patients,” the mayor’s senior adviser for serious psychological sickness, Brian Stettin, mentioned in an interview, and are mentioned at weekly conferences of the duty power.
The crew that displays the listing, identified officially because the Coordinated Behavioral Health Task Force, is composed of employees from throughout town executive, together with the departments of Health, Homeless Services and Hospitals, together with representatives of the nonprofits that the town contracts with to take a look at to attach homeless other folks to refuge and services and products, a procedure referred to as outreach.
At the weekly conferences, Mr. Stettin mentioned, process power participants alternate updates on the folk on the listing — “what their current needs seem to be” and in some circumstances “how their conditions have changed to the point where we have to start thinking about different ways we can approach their cases.”
Top 50 is a little of a misnomer. The listing does no longer have a hard and fast quantity of other folks on it, and there are in reality two lists — one for individuals who generally keep within the subways and one for individuals who keep within the streets. People will also be taken off the listing for any quantity of causes, together with shifting into housing or going to prison.
Mr. Neely used to be on the subway listing, consistent with an worker of the Bowery Residents’ Committee, a gaggle that has the town contract to do outreach within the subways.
Outreach employees within the subways are meant to be conversant in the entire names on the subway listing, mentioned the Bowery Residents’ Committee worker, who spoke anonymously as a result of they weren’t approved to publicly talk about the topic.
When they stumble upon anyone who’s on it, the worker mentioned, they’re meant to inform the Department of Homeless Services, which will organize delivery to a kind of refuge referred to as a secure haven. Safe havens have fewer laws and restrictions than barrackslike crew shelters and are regularly extra interesting to the homeless individuals who generally keep away from shelters.
A City Hall professional clarified on Sunday that outreach employees weren’t required to inform the dep. each and every time they encountered anyone on the listing.
For other folks on the road model of the listing, which in early May integrated about 65 other folks, being on it may well get anyone badly wanted services and products extra temporarily, mentioned Juan Rivera, the outreach director for BronxWorks, which has the town contract to do side road outreach within the Bronx.
Mr. Rivera described a person who have been staying at a BronxWorks secure haven, damaged some home windows in a rage and left for the streets. BronxWorks had him added to the Top 50 listing, which allowed him to leap up the wait listing to change into a consumer of a side road squad of clinicians referred to as an Intensive Mobile Treatment group.
Working with the cellular remedy group, the person regained balance and has moved into everlasting housing, Mr. Rivera mentioned.
“He’s still connected with his team, and he’s doing really well,” he mentioned.
As for Mr. Neely, he have been a fixture for years within the subway components — first in his teenagers and 20s as a talented Michael Jackson impersonator who captivated commuters along with his fluent moonwalking, and later, as he tumbled into psychological sickness and drug abuse, as a raveled and sporadically violent guy who racked up repeated arrests and journeys to hospitals. Mr. Neely used to be on the listing in 2019, when it used to be introduced, and remained on it till his dying, consistent with the Bowery Residents’ Committee worker.
In February, Mr. Neely, who have been in prison on an attack rate for punching a 67-year-old lady and breaking a number of bones in her face, used to be launched to a residential remedy program, underneath a plea deal that required him to keep away from hassle for 15 months, keep on antipsychotic drugs and no longer abuse medication.
Two weeks later, he walked out of the power and didn’t go back, and the arrest warrant used to be issued.
In March, Mr. Neely used to be approached by means of homeless-outreach employees at a subway station in Manhattan. He used to be smartly dressed and calm and authorized a trip to a refuge within the Bronx the place he spent the night time, consistent with outreach data shared with The New York Times.
But on April 8, when outreach employees discovered him at an end-of-the-line station in Coney Island, Mr. Neely, dressed in grimy garments riddled with burn holes, uncovered himself and urinated inside of a subway automobile, consistent with the notes shared with The Times.
Outreach employees, whose process calls for them to win the consider of individuals who search to keep away from touch with the government, generally don’t test for warrants, however they summoned the police, who ejected him from the station.
The police have been additionally it sounds as if unaware of the warrant. A program launched in 2019 during which the police did warrant tests on other folks stuck violating transit-system laws used to be deserted all the way through the pandemic, after criticism that it was criminalizing homelessness.
The employees in Coney Island discovered simplest the following day that the individual that they had met used to be a person on the Top 50 listing, case notes display.
A notice later filed by means of an outreach employee in regards to the stumble upon reads prophetically: “Due to client’s aggressive behavior, he could be a harm to others or himself if left untreated and not assessed by a mental health professional.”
Under a directive issued by means of Mr. Adams remaining fall, people who find themselves in this kind of serious state of mental disaster that they’re a risk to themselves or to others are meant to be taken to a health facility for analysis, involuntarily if vital.
End-of-the-line subway outreach groups generally come with nurses who paintings for the town and are educated to do box exams of other folks and feature them transported to hospitals. Outreach notes don’t point out whether or not a nurse evaluated Mr. Neely at Coney Island.
Mr. Neely have been hospitalized involuntarily prior to now, however does no longer seem to have been all the way through the remaining months of his lifestyles.
Lauren McCarthy contributed reporting.