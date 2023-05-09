Jordan Neely subway chokehold latest: Journalist arrested by NYPD during protest over death

Sean Hannity target market member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger

A veteran New York photojournalist used to be arrested on Monday night time during a vigil and a protest challenging government make an arrest for the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless side road performer who used to be positioned in a deadly chokehold on a Manhattan F educate ultimate week.

At least 10 folks had been arrested by NYPD officials, together with photographer Stephanie Keith, who used to be filmed being detained close to the Broadway-Lafayette Street subway station in downtown Manhattan.

Footage posted on social media additionally display her shouting “I’m a press photographer” at officials.

The NYPD later stated in a remark that officials additionally came upon a Molotov cocktail during protests.

Calls for justice keep growing one week on from Neely’s death.

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old former Marine, positioned Neely in a deadly chokehold on 1 May. He has now not been charged with against the law, and the Manhattan district lawyer’s place of work and police are investigating.

Attorneys for Neely’s circle of relatives criticised a remark launched by a criminal workforce for Mr Penny, calling the remark an “admission of guilt” and neither “an apology nor an expression of regret”.