Jordan Neely subway chokehold latest: Journalist arrested by NYPD during protest over death

A veteran New York photojournalist used to be arrested on Monday night time during a vigil and a protest challenging government make an arrest for the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless side road performer who used to be positioned in a deadly chokehold on a Manhattan F educate ultimate week.
At least 10 folks had been arrested by NYPD officials, together with photographer Stephanie Keith, who used to be filmed being detained close to the Broadway-Lafayette Street subway station in downtown Manhattan.
Footage posted on social media additionally display her shouting “I’m a press photographer” at officials.
The NYPD later stated in a remark that officials additionally came upon a Molotov cocktail during protests.
Calls for justice keep growing one week on from Neely’s death.
Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old former Marine, positioned Neely in a deadly chokehold on 1 May. He has now not been charged with against the law, and the Manhattan district lawyer’s place of work and police are investigating.
Attorneys for Neely’s circle of relatives criticised a remark launched by a criminal workforce for Mr Penny, calling the remark an “admission of guilt” and neither “an apology nor an expression of regret”.
Photojournalist ‘flabbergasted’ after arrest
In a post on Instagram after her liberate, photojournalist Stephenie Keith expressed her surprise when she used to be arrested whilst protecting a protest and vigil challenging justice for the death of Jordan Neely close to the Broadway-Lafayette subway prevent on Monday night time.
“Some people chose to chant and commune on the subway platform and some to speak out on street level. The journalists on the subway platform heard arrests were going down so we all ran upstairs to witness several ongoing arrests,” she wrote.
“Later, I was arrested! I couldn’t believe it, I was flabbergasted,” she stated.
She stated she used to be status with every other workforce of photographers, some distance from arrests. Police later stated she used to be “interfering” with arrests.
“For some reason they chose me from that situation,” she added.
“I feel loved by my community and although there was a bad event that brought it about, I feel loved and supported by you!” she stated.
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 15:16
Eric Adams says he has attempted to touch Neely’s circle of relatives
Mayor Eric Adams, during an unrelated match on Monday night time, stated that he has attempted to achieve the circle of relatives of Jordan Neely “several times”.
“Reached out to them several times to give them my condolences,” he stated at Russo’s at the Bay in Howard Beach, consistent with pictures from The City.
A remark from Neely’s lawyers on Monday requested the mayor to “give us a call.”
“The family wants you to know that Jordan matters,” lawyers Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards wrote in a joint remark on Monday morning.
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 14:37
Photojournalist amongst folks arrested during protests marking one week after Neely’s death
New York City Police Department officials arrested photojournalist Stephanie Keith during protests challenging an arrest within the killing of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless side road performer who died in a deadly chokehold on 1 May on a Manhattan F educate.
Ms Keith, who has contributed to The New York Times, Bloomberg and Reuters, used to be arrested for “interfering” within the arrests of protesters, consistent with police.
At least 10 folks had been arrested close to Houston Street and Broadway following a vigil and protests marking one week since Daniel Penny pinned down Neely in a chokehold. The town’s clinical examiner made up our minds the reason for death used to be murder. No fees were filed in Neely’s death, and police and the Manhattan district lawyer’s place of work are investigating.
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 14:22
Eric Adams has now not talked to Neely’s circle of relatives, lawyers say
A remark from lawyers for the circle of relatives of Jordan Neely means that Mayor Eric Adams has now not talked with the circle of relatives within the wake of his death.
“Mayor Eric Adams please give us a call. The family wants you to know that Jordan matters,” lawyers Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards wrote in a joint remark on Monday morning.
The Independent has asked remark from the mayor’s place of work.
The mayor is not any stranger to public remark about subway violence, however he has declined to sentence deadly violence in terms of the passenger who put Neely in a deadly chokehold.
“Each situation is different and how a passenger. We have so many cases where passengers assist other riders,” he stated on CNN ultimate week. “We cannot just blatantly say what a passenger should or should not do in a situation like that, and we should allow the investigation to take its course.”
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 14:00
New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated the death of Jordan Neely must function a “wake-up call” for presidency officers to urgently reply to a rising psychological well being disaster.
Her remarks on Monday got here as she introduced a $1bn pldge to replace the state’s psychological well being programmes.
“People fall through the cracks. Sometimes they’re visible, sometimes you see them,” she stated in remarks from Buffalo.
“And we think about the young man, Jordan Neely, who was in New York City in the throes of a crisis who was tragically killed on the subway this week. His death is clear evidence that we need support,” she added. “We need alternatives for these individuals so they’re not regulated to that kind of life. So those of us in government, it is a wake up call.”
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 13:00
The guy who filmed the deadly chokehold explains what he noticed
Journalist Juan Alberto Vasquez used to be touring at the F educate on his approach from Brooklyn to Yonkers and meant to change trains on the Broadway-Lafayette prevent in Manhattan when he filmed Daniel Penny wrapping his arm round Jordan Neely’s neck in a chokehold for a number of mins. Neely’s death used to be dominated a murder by the town’s clinical examiner because of the compression towards Neely’s neck.
He told Curbed that Neely arrived at the educate when it stopped at Second Avenue, stood in the midst of the educate automobile, after which “started yelling that he didn’t have food, that he didn’t have water” and that “he was tired, that he didn’t care about going to jail.”
“I tried to start filming from that moment, but I didn’t because I couldn’t see anything — it was too crowded. And then I heard him take off his jacket. He bundled it up and just threw it on the floor, very violently. You could hear the sound of the zipper hitting the floor,” he added. “At that moment, when he threw the jacket, the people who were sitting around him stood up and moved away. He kept standing there and he kept yelling.”
At that second, Mr Penny “came up behind him and grabbed him by the neck,” he stated.
“They both fell. And then in like 30 seconds, I don’t know, we got to Broadway-Lafayette, and they were just there on the floor,” he stated. “You ask how many people out of 100 would have dared to do something like that, and I think that 98 will say: ‘No, I would wait to see one more sign that indicates aggression.’”
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 12:00
Hundreds of New Yorkers died whilst unhoused in recent times
Last yr, 3 folks in New York had been stabbed, one fatally, whilst snoozing in the street. A capturing spree throughout New York and Washington DC resulted within the killings of 2 males, and 3 others had been injured.
That yr, a minimum of 15 homeless New Yorkers had been murdered. A yr previous, 22 homeless New Yorkers had been murdered. Of the 640 deaths amongst homeless New Yorkers in 2021, 151 had been unsheltered.
In the deadliest yr on file for New York’s homeless inhabitants, 815 people died whilst homeless in 2022.
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 11:00
What he learn about Daniel Penny
While a lot is understood about Jordan Neely’s criminal problems and psychological well being historical past, much less is understood in regards to the guy who positioned him in a deadly chokehold.
According to US Marine Corps data and a ConnectedIn profile, Daniel Penny joined the Marines in 2017 after graduating from West Islip High School, a hamlet kind of 36 miles out of doors of Manhattan in Suffolk County.
Public data ascertain Mr Penny’s former cope with at Marine Corps Base Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He served as an infantryman and a sergeant.
He left the Marines in 2021. He wrote in a provider trade process web site that his army enjoy helped him uncover that he’s “passionate” about “helping, communicating, and connecting to different people from all over the world.”
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 10:00
Who is Jordan Neely?
Following his mom’s homicide when he used to be 14 years previous, Jordan Neely got here to be referred to as knowledgeable Michael Jackson impersonator, honing his act at Washington Irving High School in Manhattan prior to acting at the subway and in Times Square, his abilities glaring in numerous movies broadly shared on social media within the wake of his death.
But his psychological well being seemed to deteroriate in recent times, as he skilled homelessness and many times refrained from homeless outreach products and services and healthcare as he got here in touch with regulation enforcement.
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 09:00
Jordan Neely circle of relatives lawyers name remark from Daniel Penny’s criminal workforce ‘character assassination’
Attorneys for the circle of relatives of Jordan Neely have criticised a remark from the criminal workforce representing Daniel Perry, the 24-year-old former US Marine who positioned the 30-year-old homeless side road performer in a deadly chokehold on a Manhattan subway automobile one week in the past.
“Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life,” reads the remark on 8 May from lawyers Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards.
In a remark shared with The Independent on 5 May, lawyers for Mr Penny stated Neely “had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness” and “began aggressively threatening” Mr Penny and others at the educate.
Mr Penny’s lawyers stated Mr Penny and different passengers “acted to protect themselves, until help arrived” and “never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death” on 1 May.
Alex Woodward9 May 2023 08:00