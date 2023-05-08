Jordan Neely death latest: Grand jury to decide if Daniel Penny to be charged in subway chokehold killing

Sean Hannity target audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger

A grand jury is anticipated to decide if Daniel Penny will be criminally charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

A grand jury is anticipated to decide if Daniel Penny will be criminally charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

The jury is most likely to believe if Neely posed a risk to different passengers and if the accused 24-year-old ex-Marine used extra power, reported ABC News.

Neely, a 30-year-old homeless guy, used to be killed in a New York City subway teach ultimate Monday after he it seems that suffered a psychological well being episode.

Penny put Neely in a chokehold with the assistance of two others and then the latter died.

The incident has sparked calls for for justice for Neely. Protesters have been noticed flooding the NYC subway gadget to display in opposition to the killing.

In one such protest, dozens leapt on to subway tracks at Lexington Avenue and East 63rd St at round 6.30pm on Saturday, forcing a Q teach driving force to slam the brakes as he entered the station, confirmed a Twitter video.

The protests have led to the arrests of 12 other folks, with six others sought after for prison trespassing.