Jordan Neely chokehold death latest: Family slams Marine Daniel Penny amid 13 arrests over subway protest

Attorneys for the circle of relatives of Jordan Neely have criticised a remark launched through the company representing Daniel Penny after the 30-year-old homeless side road performer used to be fatally choked on a New York Citysubway on 1 May.
Neely used to be positioned in a chokehold through the 24-year-old former Marine on a Manhattan F teach after Neely allegedly threatened passengers. No fees were filed. The Manhattan district lawyer’s place of work is investigating.
Attorneys for Mr Penny stated in a remark on Friday that he “never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death” after Mr Penny and two different passengers “acted to protect themselves”.
On Monday, legal professionals for Neely’s circle of relatives referred to as the remark an “admission of guilt” and neither “an apology nor an expression of regret”.
The incident has sparked debates, protests and vigils throughout New York and at the town’s subway platforms, not easy justice within the days after the deadly incident and stressing the failure of a gadget intended to strengthen folks like Neely. At least 13 folks have been arrested in reference to a protest on Saturday on the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street forestall.
Prosecutors assembly with detectives, scientific examiner
Prosecutors with the Manhattan district lawyer’s place of work met to speak about the case over the weekend, in line with CNN, and conferences are deliberate with detectives and the place of work of the scientific examiner to resolve subsequent steps in an investigation into Neely’s death.
The district lawyer’s place of work informed The Independent remaining week that “senior, experienced prosecutors” are investigating Neely’s death.
“This is a solemn and serious matter that ended in the tragic loss of Jordan Neely’s life,” press secretary Douglas Cohen stated. “As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the [medical examiner’s] report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records.”
The investigation is reportedly being led through veteran murder prosecutor Joshua Steinglass.
Alex Woodward8 May 2023 18:45
A legal fee in Jordan Neely’s death may hinge on consequence of Nineteen Eighties case
Prosecutors may weight legal fees in opposition to the person who put Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold, regardless that that most probably won’t come with the costs of homicide.
Charges may rely on whether or not a “reasonable” particular person would have acted in a similar fashion, in line with felony mavens.
An individual who makes use of fatal drive will have to no longer most effective turn out that they feared for their very own existence or any individual else’s however that any affordable particular person would have felt the similar approach, underneath New York’s penal code.
“Suppose the Marine says, ‘I honest to God thought I had no choice but to save someone,’ the question would be whether an objectively reasonable person in his circumstances would have felt the same,” in line with Mark Bederow, a former assistant district lawyer in Manhattan, speaking to NBC New York.
The state’s easiest courtroom clarified that statute in 1986 in a case involving the Bernhard Goetz’s 1984 taking pictures of 4 youngsters on a subway.
The white pasenger shot 4 younger Black males after one among them requested him for $5. He claimed that he idea he used to be being robbed. A jury in the long run acquitted Goetz of tried homicide however convicted him of wearing an unlicensed handgun.
Alex Woodward8 May 2023 18:25
Who is Daniel Penny?
A former US Marine who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway automobile has been recognized as 24-year-old Daniel James Penny.
In a remark shared with The Independent at 7.30pm on 5 May, legal professionals for Mr Penny stated that after Neely “began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived.”
“Daniel never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death,” the remark added. “For too long, those suffering from mental illness have been treated with indifference. We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways.”
Alex Woodward8 May 2023 17:55
The guy who filmed the deadly chokehold explains what he noticed
Journalist Juan Alberto Vasquez used to be touring at the F teach on his approach from Brooklyn to Yonkers and meant to modify trains on the Broadway-Lafayette forestall in Manhattan when he filmed Daniel Penny wrapping his arm round Jordan Neely’s neck in a chokehold for a number of mins. Neely’s death used to be dominated a murder through town’s scientific examiner because of the compression in opposition to Neely’s neck.
He told Curbed that Neely arrived at the teach when it stopped at Second Avenue, stood in the midst of the teach automobile, after which “started yelling that he didn’t have food, that he didn’t have water” and that “he was tired, that he didn’t care about going to jail.”
“I tried to start filming from that moment, but I didn’t because I couldn’t see anything — it was too crowded. And then I heard him take off his jacket. He bundled it up and just threw it on the floor, very violently. You could hear the sound of the zipper hitting the floor,” he added. “At that moment, when he threw the jacket, the people who were sitting around him stood up and moved away. He kept standing there and he kept yelling.”
At that second, Mr Penny “came up behind him and grabbed him by the neck,” he stated.
“They both fell. And then in like 30 seconds, I don’t know, we got to Broadway-Lafayette, and they were just there on the floor,” he stated. “You ask how many people out of 100 would have dared to do something like that, and I think that 98 will say: ‘No, I would wait to see one more sign that indicates aggression.’”
Alex Woodward8 May 2023 17:27
Neely had testified on the trial of his mom’s killer
Jordan Neely used to be 14 years outdated when his mom used to be murdered through her boyfriend.
That guy, Shawn Southerland, refused to let Neely right into a bed room on the house to mention good-bye earlier than going to university, Neely testified to the courtroom in New Jersey when he used to be 18 years outdated.
Southerland used to be sentenced to 30 years in jail for the crime.
“He had to live with the fact that he left his mother dead in their home. So, that’s a lot to live with and he had troubles with that. But throughout his life, he was determined to make other people happy and that’s what he did,” Neely circle of relatives lawyer Donte Mills informed MSNBC on 7 May.
Following his mom’s death, “he didn’t care anymore after that,” his father Andre Zachery told The New York Daily News. “They were very close. He loved her so much that he just lost it. After we buried her, he just wasn’t the same anymore.”
He dropped out of highschool a while after that, in line with the circle of relatives.
Alex Woodward8 May 2023 16:58
Jordan Neely used to be identified amongst outreach staff on a ‘top 50’ record
Jordan Neely seemed on a listing maintained through the New York City Department of Homeless Services identified internally because the “top 50”, noting unhoused folks with acute wishes, in line with CNN and The New York Times.
The record is maintained as a result of the ones folks generally tend to vanish, and outreach staff can know to inform the company if they arrive into touch with them, the shops reported.
The Independent has asked remark from Homeless Services.
Alex Woodward8 May 2023 16:39
Who used to be Jordan Neely?
After his mom used to be murdered in 2007, Jordan Neely seemed to slip in the course of the cracks of New York social products and services and healthcare amenities. He got here to be referred to as a professional Michael Jackson impersonator, honing his act at the subway and in Times Square, his talents glaring in numerous movies broadly shared on social media within the wake of his death.
He additionally used to be identified amongst social paintings groups thinking about outreach to New York’s homeless group, and confronted arrest a large number of instances, most commonly for minor infractions like leaping turnstyles.
Neely used to be reportedly struggling a psychological well being disaster on the time of his death, with outreach staff noting his spiraling behaviour within the days main up-to-the-minute any other passenger positioned him in a deadly chokehold. He used to be killed on 1 May.
Alex Woodward8 May 2023 16:19
Neely’s circle of relatives legal professionals slam remark from Penny’s legal professionals as ‘admission of guilt’
Attorneys for the family of Jordan Neely has criticised a statement from the firm representing Daniel Penny, accused of killing Neely using a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway one week ago.
“Daniel Penny’s press liberate isn’t an apology nor an expression of feel sorry about. It is a personality assassination and a transparent instance of why he believed he used to be entitled to take Jordan’s existence,” in line with the remark from legal professionals Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, who referred to as the remark from Mr Penny’s legal professionals “an admission of guilty”.
The remark from Mr Penny’s legal professionals stated Neely “had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness” and “began aggressively threatening” Mr Penny and others. The remark says Mr Penny and different passengers “acted to protect themselves, until help arrived” and “never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”
“The truth is, he knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing,” Neely’s circle of relatives legal professionals mentioned.
(*13*) the remark added.
“He never attempted to help him at all. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison,” the legal professionals stated.
Alex Woodward8 May 2023 14:39
13 arrested in subway protest
Protesters flooded the NYC subway gadget to exhibit in opposition to the killing of Jordan Neely, with a minimum of seven folks arrested after clashes with police.
Dozens of demonstrators leapt directly to subway tracks at Lexington Avenue and East 63rd St at round 6.30pm, forcing a Q teach motive force to slam at the brakes as he entered the station, in line with a video posted to Twitter.
Thirteen protesters have been arrested on fees together with resisting arrest, attack, trespass and illegal interference of a railroad teach, the NYPD stated.
Bevan Hurley8 May 2023 13:00
New York used to be no longer a ‘safe city’ for Jordan Neely
Noah Berlatsky writes for The Independent:
“On Monday, a Black houseless man with a history of mental illness, Jordan Neely, was shouting at passengers on the New York subway. Witnesses said he did not physically assault or harm anyone. But a so-far unnamed white 24-year-old ex-Marine decided Neely needed to be subdued. He put him in a neckhold and, as bystanders watched, he choked Neely to death.
New York was not safe for Jordan Neely. Democratic State Senator Julia Salazar compared his horrific killing to a lynching – the public extermination of a Black, marginalized person in the name of restoring public order.
Though Neely was not killed by the police, his death painfully shows how mainstream rhetoric of policing, order, and safety all frame marginalized people as innately unsafe. From this viewpoint, “safety” way hiding, quelling, and even outright getting rid of positive marginalized populations – Black folks, homeless folks, mentally sick folks, deficient folks.
Conservatives and centrists continuously assault progressives for no longer being sufficiently serious about public protection. “Defund the police” is caricatured as a reckless abandonment of public order. It’s attacked as an unserious, utopian enterprise through individuals who don’t care in regards to the protection of (supposedly) standard folks.”
Bevan Hurley8 May 2023 12:00