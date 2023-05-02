Jordan Love gets unorthodox new deal from Packers: QB lands one-year extension instead of fifth-year option





The Green Bay Packers had been confronted with a large resolution this week: whether or not or to not workout the fifth-year option for quarterback Jordan Love ahead of the Tuesday time limit of 4 p.m. ET. Ultimately, the Packers went with an unconventional method and gave present beginning quarterback Aaron Rodgers a one-year extension instead of choosing up Love’s option. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, Love’s new deal comprises $13.5 million in assured cash for 2024 and may just doubtlessly be price as much as $22.5 million if he meets the entire incentives.

If the Packers had long gone with Love’s option, the group would had been locked into paying him $20.27 million for 2024. The new deal seems to be really helpful for each the group and Love. The Packers will save $7.22 million in assured cash and feature some coverage in case Love struggles in 2023. For Love, the deal items a chance to make more cash in 2024 than he would have with the fifth-year option.

Before making their resolution, the Packers had been undecided about committing such a lot cash to Love, who has best made one occupation get started. General Manager Brian Gutekunst even admitted in a press convention that it used to be so much of cash for any person who hasn’t performed a lot.

Love, who used to be famously drafted through the Packers in 2020, has best made one get started in 3 seasons, a sport in 2021 when Rodgers ignored because of COVID-19. When Love turns into the beginning quarterback in Week 1 of 2023, he’ll best make $2.3 million within the ultimate 12 months of his rookie contract ahead of the new extension kicks in.

The variety of Love stirred problems between Rodgers and the entrance place of job, resulting in his departure from the group remaining week. Nonetheless, when Love in any case takes the sector, he’ll grow to be simply the 3rd Packers quarterback to begin a gap sport previously 3 a long time. The different two quarterbacks had been Brett Favre (1993-2007) and Rodgers (2008-2022).



