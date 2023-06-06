Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance, to challenge extradition to U.S., lawyer says

The lawyer for the principle suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American pupil Natalee Holloway stated on Monday that his shopper has modified his thoughts and plans to challenge his extradition to the United States.

Defense lawyer Máximo Altez introduced the verdict of Dutchman Joran van der Sloot simply hours after the Peruvian executive showed the extradition would happen Thursday. Altez stated van der Sloot reversed route following a gathering with Dutch diplomats.

“He does not want to be extradited to the United States of America,” Altez stated, including that he supposed to document a writ of habeas corpus. “He was visited today by his embassy (representatives) who made him see the mistake he was making by being extradited without due process.”

The lawyer stated van der Sloot used to be by no means notified of an open extradition procedure, and in consequence, used to be no longer ready to challenge it. Less than every week in the past, Altez had stated his shopper defined in a letter he didn’t plan to challenge the extradition.

The embassy didn’t in an instant reply to a request for remark. The Peruvian Foreign Ministry stated it had “not received any complaint from the Netherlands regarding the case.”

Dutch nationwide Joran Van der Sloot is pictured right through a listening to on the Lurigancho jail in Lima on January 11, 2011.



ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP by means of Getty Images





Earlier Monday, the pinnacle of Peru’s jail gadget, Javier Llaque, informed The Associated Press that custody of van der Sloot can be passed over to Interpol “first thing in the morning” Thursday, and then the Dutchman can be taken to an airport in the capital, Lima, to board a aircraft to the U.S.

Van der Sloot arrived Saturday at a corrections facility in Lima after a protracted floor shuttle beneath strict security features from a jail in the Andes, the place he used to be serving a 28-year sentence for the homicide of a Peruvian lady.

Last week, van der Sloot used to be “severely beaten” in the jail in Peru, Altez informed CBS News.

“It was a fight between prisoners. I don’t know who assaulted Joran,” Altez stated, with out offering to any extent further element on his shopper’s situation.

The executive of Peru introduced May 10 that it might quickly switch custody of van der Sloot to government in the U.S. to face trial on extortion and cord fraud fees.

Holloway, who lived in suburban Birmingham, Alabama, used to be 18 when she used to be ultimate noticed right through a shuttle with classmates to the Caribbean island of Aruba. She used to be ultimate noticed leaving a bar with van der Sloot, who used to be a pupil at a global faculty at the island.

Van der Sloot used to be recognized as a suspect and detained weeks later, together with two Surinamese brothers. Holloway’s frame used to be by no means discovered, and no fees have been filed in the case. A pass judgement on later declared Holloway lifeless.

The federal fees filed in Alabama in opposition to van der Sloot stem from an accusation that he attempted to extort the Holloway circle of relatives in 2010, promising to lead them to her frame in trade for loads of 1000’s of bucks. A grand jury indicted him that yr on one depend each and every of twine fraud and extortion.

Also in 2010, van der Sloot used to be arrested in Peru for the homicide of 21-year-old Stephany Flores, a trade pupil from a distinguished circle of relatives who used to be killed 5 years to the day after Holloway’s disappearance. Van der Sloot pleaded in charge in Flores’ case in 2012.

Peru’s ambassador to the U.S., Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, stated previous that he was hoping Van der Sloot’s transient extradition to face the U.S. fees would “enable a process that will help to bring peace to Mrs. Holloway and to her family, who are grieving in the same way that the Flores family in Peru is grieving for the loss of their daughter, Stephany.”

A 2001 treaty between Peru and the U.S. lets in a suspect to be quickly extradited to face trial in the opposite nation. The time that van der Sloot finally ends up spending in the U.S. “will be extended until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings,” together with the enchantment procedure must there be one, in accordance to a answer printed in the South American nation’s federal sign up. The answer additionally states that U.S. government agreed to go back the suspect to the custody of Peru in a while.

The younger lady’s mom, Beth Holloway, stated in a observation launched after Peruvian government agreed to the extradition ultimate month that the circle of relatives is “finally getting justice for Natalee.”

Haley Ott contributed to this file.