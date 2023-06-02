Jonathan Gannon: ‘No big deal’ to lose DeAndre Hopkins; what’s next for Cardinals offense?

The Arizona Cardinals just lately lower DeAndre Hopkins from their roster with out getting any repayment in go back, indicating that they view the 2023 season as a rebuilding yr. Furthermore, trainer Jonathan Gannon’s feedback recommend that the departure of Hopkins isn’t a vital loss for the workforce. Gannon said, “We just felt it was the best thing for the team to play with who we have…We were operating under the premise that he was going to be here. And now we’re not. So we’re moving on,” reiterating that the workforce had deliberate to transfer on from Hopkins all alongside.

It is obvious that the Cardinals are in a transitional section, with an unsure quarterback scenario led by means of an injured Kyler Murray and a roster in flux. Despite preaching about competing this yr, the truth is that the workforce is in a rebuild and sees Hopkins’ lofty wage as a chance to rebuild the roster. The query now could be which avid gamers will get pleasure from Hopkins’ departure and the way the Cardinals plan to transfer on.

The most vital have an effect on of D-Hop’s go out is that Marquise Brown will grow to be a fair larger issue at the box. The former Baltimore Ravens speedster was once received by means of the Cardinals in a draft-day business ultimate yr and had an excellent get started to the 2022 season, with 485 yards in his first six video games. Unfortunately, an damage sidelined him for over a month. However, Brown now has an opportunity to end up himself in a freelance yr whilst raising a tender WR room.

Veteran tight finish Zach Ertz may be anticipated to see extra enjoying time post-Hopkins. Ertz signed a three-year extension with the Cardinals ultimate offseason and has spoken extremely of the workforce’s new regime. While he might be launched for minimum financial savings, if he returns, he’ll give you the workforce with a competent protection valve over the center.

Additionally, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch may additionally step up this yr. The former, a fast WR, has struggled with accidents in his first two seasons, while the latter, a fellow smaller-statured wideout, quietly produced spectacular stats in 2022 with an 82.1% catch price regardless of making simply 4 begins. Furthermore, it’s conceivable that the Cardinals will lean additional into their dashing assault, with James Conner being their go-to possibility for red-zone performs. The workforce’s backfield additionally contains 2022 sixth-rounder Keaontay Ingram, journeyman Corey Clement, and Ravens’ castoff Ty’Son Williams.