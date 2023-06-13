Jonah Williams says he is ‘happy to be a contributor’ with Bengals after previously requesting trade





It’s been a topsy-turvy offseason for Bengals offensive take on Jonah Williams. Not handiest has the 25-year-old been rehabbing after struggling a dislocated kneecap in Cincinnati’s playoff win towards the Ravens remaining yr, however he additionally confronted a little bit of a crossroads in his general profession. Williams have been the franchise’s left take on since entering the league however used to be successfully changed after the crew signed Orlando Brown Jr. in unfastened company this offseason.

That signing led to Williams requesting a trade out of Cincinnati. However, the franchise has no longer acquiesced and dealt him at this level and it does not look like that is at the horizon. Williams reported to necessary minicamp this week and it does sound like he is embracing a imaginable pivot to proper take on and stay with the Bengals, in spite of the demotion and prior trade request.

“I’ll be happy to be a contributor on a team where I have so many great teammates,” Williams stated, via the official team website. “l love everyone in the room, love the coaches, love the fans. I’m stoked.”

For the Bengals, having Williams within the fold to give them intensity is way more precious than it might be to acquire belongings in a trade. That’s very true taking into consideration that beginning proper take on La’el Collins is getting better from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 16. So, that leads Williams, who used to be decided on via Cincy with the No. 11 general pick out in 2019, in an offseason festival with the likes of Jackson Carmen, Cody Ford, and Hakeem Adeniji for the beginning proper take on spot to start the yr if Collins stays at the shelf.

As for his restoration, Williams stated that his knee is “stronger than ever” however there is undoubtedly an adjustment in how he performs now that he’s transitioning to proper take on.

“As I’m coming back from my knee, I’m working with a lot of different moves in a lot of stressful situations,” he stated. “I’m incorporating my rehab into football drills working out of the right tackle stance.

“(The largest adjustment) is re-learning the entirety for the opposite aspect of your frame. Opposite stance. Post leg is your kick leg and vice versa and all that. It’s not anything that reps and follow may not get me used to. … The remaining time I performed proper take on used to be freshman yr in faculty. There’s a lot of methodology to more or less unlearn and turn to the opposite aspect. It’s my task. I find it irresistible. I’ve were given a nice trainer, nice teammates, and I’m grinding my ass off. I’m going to overwhelm it.”

The Bengals have the fifth-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at Caesars Sportsbook, however that can in large part rely on how smartly the crew can offer protection to Joe Burrow. If Williams could make the transition to proper take on and Brown lives up to his contract, that are supposed to do wonders for Burrow and assist Cincinnati any other deep playoff run.