Jon Rahm Wins His First Masters

His win saved at bay, no less than for this month, the premier ambitions of LIV Golf, the second-year league that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bankrolled after which watched cut up males’s skilled golfing into embittered factions. Koepka has been probably the most insurrection circuit’s headliners and gained a LIV match in Florida ultimate week. Following it with a victory at Augusta National would have marked the primary time a golfer had earned a significant name as a LIV participant. The league’s subsequent likelihood will are available mid-May, on the P.G.A. Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, close to Rochester, N.Y.

But Rahm methodically extinguished the league’s 2023 problem at Augusta National, the place the 88-player box incorporated 18 LIV golfers. Although the league became in a powerful appearing at the back of Koepka, Phil Mickelson’s sensational Sunday efficiency and Patrick Reed’s forged trip, the event ended with Rahm, a PGA Tour stalwart, poised to make a choice the menu for subsequent yr’s dinner of Masters champions.

Mickelson and Reed, who’ve 4 Masters titles between them, will probably be there, too. Koepka won’t, even after completing the primary 3 rounds with no less than a proportion of a lead, appearing a consistency — till it disappeared — that used to be all of the extra outstanding given the meteorological and scheduling turmoil.

When Koepka made bogey at the 6th hollow Sunday, after a force previous the fairway, a chip that zipped well beyond the pin and a par putt that scooted simply previous the opening, he additionally surrendered the lead.

The par-5 8th hollow used to be a spot the place both guy may acquire floor: Both had made eagle there right through the event. Koepka’s Sunday afternoon tee shot, even though, got here to leisure on a stretch of pine straw, forcing a punch-out onto the green. Rahm guided his 3rd shot onto the fairway, positioning him for a tap-in birdie that grew his merit to 2 strokes.