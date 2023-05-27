Jon Gruden returns to NFL with trip to New Orleans to help Derek Carr transition to Saints offense, per report

After nearly two years since resigning as head trainer of the Raiders, Jon Gruden has in spite of everything returned to the NFL by means of flying to New Orleans to help a pal this week, as per NOLA.com. He has been spending this week with the Saints to help their quarterback, Derek Carr, transition from the Raiders’ offence to the only he will run with the Saints. The Saints’ offence is fairly an identical to what Carr ran with the Raiders, and the device could also be similar to what Gruden used to have since the present offence was once to begin with put in by means of his fellow offensive trainer, Sean Payton. The Saints have many an identical offensive ideas to the Raiders, and Carr will go through a brief finding out curve thank you to Gruden’s help.

The similarity between Payton’s and Gruden’s offensive philosophy lines again to their time spent in combination in Philadelphia in 1997, with Gruden because the offensive coordinator for the Eagles and Payton because the quarterbacks’ trainer. Carr stated, “It’s all the same drawing, but different words. … It’s just different words that mean different things.” The Saints introduced in Gruden to help Carr transition easily, and thank you to the acquainted offensive ideas, Carr reveals it more uncomplicated to adapt than if he had to go through a extra profound transition.

- Advertisement -

Gruden prior to now coached Carr for three-and-a-half years, however resigned because the Raiders’ trainer in October 2021 after more than one misogynistic, homophobic, and racist emails leaked out.