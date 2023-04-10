Johnston, Brough advance to mayoral runoff in Denver | Colorado

Michael Johnston and Kelly Brough had been the top-two finishers in the nonpartisan normal election for mayor of Denver, Colorado on April 4. They gained 24% and 20% of the vote, respectively. Since no candidate gained a majority of the vote, Johnston and Brough will head to a runoff on June 6.

There had been 16 applicants at the poll and 6 write-in applicants, the biggest mayoral box in Denver’s historical past. Ahead of the election, no candidate had polled above 10%.

While the race is formally nonpartisan, each applicants are Democrats.

Johnston used to be a state senator from 2009 to 2017. In 2018, he ran for governor, putting 3rd in the Democratic number one.

Brough used to be leader of team of workers to former Mayor John Hickenlooper from 2003 to 2009, and then she used to be the CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce till 2021.

Denverite’s Kyle Harris described Johnston and Brough as “centrist candidates … [who] cleaved toward the middle, offering an optimistic vision while gently pushing for using policing in their homelessness solutions.”

The two applicants led in fundraising through the top of the overall election, accounting for slightly below 40% of all bucks raised in the race.

Brough led with $1.4 million raised as of March 29, adopted through Johnston with $1.3 million.

Both applicants additionally benefitted from satellite tv for pc spending on their behalf. A Better Denver, a company affiliated with Brough, spent $984,284 supporting her marketing campaign. Advancing Denver, affiliated with Johnston, spent $2.2 million on his behalf.

This is Denver’s 5th open mayoral election since 1959. Incumbent Michael Hancock, first elected in 2011, is term-limited.