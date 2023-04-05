Johnson & Johnson to pay $8.9 billion to settle claims baby powder, other talc products caused cancer

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that the corporate has agreed to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to settle “all current and future” claims that the corporate’s baby powder and other beauty talc products allegedly caused cancer.

The corporate introduced within the securities submitting that its subsidiary LTL Management, Inc. can be re-filing for voluntary Chapter 11 chapter to unravel the allegations. The submitting isn’t an admission of wrongdoing and the corporate maintains its place that the talcum powder products are protected, in accordance to the discharge.

- Advertisement -

Johnson & Johnson and its other associates didn’t report for chapter coverage and can proceed to function their companies as same old, the discharge added.

In this April 15, 2011, report photograph, a bottle of Johnson’s baby powder is displayed in San Francisco. Jeff Chiu/AP, FILE

- Advertisement -

“The Company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit,” Erik Haas, vp of litigation at Johnson & Johnson, stated in a observation, partly. “However, as the Bankruptcy Court recognized, resolving these cases in the tort system would take decades and impose significant costs on [the company] and the system, with most claimants never receiving any compensation.”

The announcement comes months after a federal appeals courtroom dominated in January that the corporate may now not use the chapter courtroom to unravel some 38,000 complaints that alleged the talc in its products caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, ABC News reported. At the time, the corporate stated it deliberate on difficult the ruling.

Critics had recommended the courtroom to reject the prison maneuver, fearing it will suggested other large firms to steer clear of bringing mass tort complaints ahead of juries.

- Advertisement -

In 2019, Johnson & Johnson recalled a cargo of baby powder when a pattern examined sure for a hint quantity of asbestos, in accordance to an advisory from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Sales of the talc-based product ended in North America the next 12 months.

The corporate announced ultimate 12 months that it could forestall the usage of talc in its baby powder international in 2023 and that the aspect would get replaced with cornstarch.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Max Zahn contributed to this record.