Johnson Fitness & Wellness Opens 17 New Stores in Texas

Latest enlargement serves Texas house and industrial health marketplace

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW), the sector’s greatest strong point health store and the retail department of Johnson Health Tech, introduced these days that it’s opening 17 retail shops, in addition to a industrial gross sales and repair department, all over Texas. Major metro markets come with Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas.



Johnson Fitness & Wellness Logo



- Advertisement -

The 17 new shops will occupy former MyFitnessRetailer.com retail places in the communities of Arlington, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Friendswood, Frisco, Houston, Lewisville, Plano, San Antonio, Southlake, and Spring, Texas.

“We are thrilled to enter one of the largest home and commercial fitness markets in the U.S. to expand our premium offerings to new customers,” stated Bob Zande, President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. “The experienced team we have assembled share the same passion as Johnson Fitness & Wellness for providing a customized shopping experience, along with a high level of service and support, to our customers.”

JFW has constructed a crew of greater than 60 tenured health specialists and operations team of workers to make stronger the growth. With a median of 15 years of strong point health enjoy in Texas, they’re the easiest addition to the JFW retail crew.

- Advertisement -

The Texas management crew comprises Craig Lewin, who will set up the Texas retail department as Executive Vice President, and Lorne LaPorte, Regional Commercial Manager, who will set up the JFW Texas industrial crew. Three JFW distribution facilities in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio will make stronger operations, logistics, and buyer make stronger for the brand new markets.

“As the demand for home and commercial fitness continues to rise throughout Texas, my team and I are proud to be part of the JFW family serving up the best product, experience, and support for our customers in even more ways than before,” stated Craig Lewin, Executive Vice President of Johnson Fitness & Wellness.

The new Texas retail places build up the choice of Johnson Fitness & Wellness shops to 114 in the U.S. and any other 364 shops globally. Each retailer gives a deep collection of top rate health and wellness apparatus, together with Matrix Fitness, Vision Fitness, Horizon Fitness, and different manufacturers. JFW Commercial Fitness supplies health answers throughout hospitality, company, scientific, multi-housing, health club and health facilities, and training markets national.

- Advertisement -

About Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW) is the retail department of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. JFW is the sector’s greatest strong point health store with greater than 475 shops international and counting. Each JFW retail outlet gives the most powerful collection of health merchandise and types, together with Matrix Fitness, Vision Fitness, and Horizon Fitness. The shops are staffed through skilled health specialists who assist shoppers in finding the easiest product to succeed in their health objectives. Customers have get admission to to a large collection of private health and wellness apparatus, together with treadmills, ellipticals, desk bound motorcycles, house gyms, and equipment. To be told extra, seek advice from johnsonfitness.com.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is likely one of the global’s greatest and fastest-growing health apparatus producers and is house to one of the crucial most dear manufacturers in the health business, together with Matrix Fitness, Vision Fitness, and Horizon Fitness. The corporate manufactures a large collection of health apparatus for each industrial and home use, together with treadmills, elliptical running shoes, workout motorcycles, and power coaching apparatus. JHT’s world control headquarters is primarily based in Taichung, Taiwan, with Johnson Heath Tech Retail, world product construction, advertising and marketing, and engineering primarily based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

Media Contact:

Geetha Kerlin

(917) 596-0004

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Fitness & Wellness