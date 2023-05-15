Johnson addresses crime, migration, education, ‘soul of Chicago’ in inaugural speech | Illinois

(The Center Square) – New Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spelled out his agenda during Monday’s inauguration speech.

A former Cook County Commissioner, Johnson defeated Paul Vallas in an April run-off election to become Chicago’s 57th mayor. During his inauguration Monday, Johnson said he is optimistic about things to come.

“I stand before you today, deeply optimistic about the future,” Johnson said. “Not because I am ignorant of the challenges but because I am deeply aware of our history.”

Johnson said his work gets done by including the people of Chicago he feels have experienced disinvestment under previous administrations.

“I am talking about calling in the wisdom of the soul of Chicago, calling in the compassion of the soul of Chicago, calling in the expertise,” Johnson said. “I am talking about calling in every single person in the city of Chicago to build a city that works for everyone.”

Challenges awaiting Johnson as he takes office include rampant crime, a troubled education system and an influx of migrants arriving from the U.S. southern border. Johnson said there will always be room in Chicago for those who wish to be here.

“We know the strength of the city is determined by how we treat the most vulnerable,” Johnson said. “We choose to be a strong city. We must project a zero-sum formulation between investing in those who have been here for decades and supporting those who have been sent here on a bus, even this morning.”

More than 8,000 migrants have been bused to the city since last year. Previous Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared an emergency because of the influx.

Johnson also laid out his plan for education, which he said he would change to reflect the needs of the students, no matter where they live.

“Let’s create a public education system that resources children based on needs and not just numbers,” Johnson said. “Where every single child in every neighborhood, whether they fill out an application or not, whether they are bilingual or not, special needs or not, has access to a world-class education system.”

Total crime in Chicago has been up 79% since 2019. Johnson said he looks to combat crime in the city but would need the public’s help to do so.

“It’s going to take all of us. Not one of us can sit down,” Johnson said. “In order for us to make a better, stronger, safer Chicago, I am counting on the entire city to deliver on this.”

Johnson replaced Lightfoot, who took office in 2019. Other city officials, including 13 new city alderman, were also inaugurated.