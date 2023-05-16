Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Johnny Depp returns to movie screen as Cannes Film Festival kicks off

The Cannes Film Festival, a extremely expected annual tournament on the planet of filmmaking, has began on Tuesday. Many outstanding figures within the business have graced the development with their presence, together with Johnny Depp. This marks the actor’s go back to the massive screen since his criminal struggles with ex-wife Amber Heard. CBS News has tapped tradition author Anna Tingley from Variety to percentage her insights at the pageant. Stay up to date with the newest news by means of enabling browser notifications for breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting. Don’t wait, flip to your notifications now.

