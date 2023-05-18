Johnny Depp and castmates receive 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

During the Cannes Film Festival’s screening of “Jeanne du Barry,” a French-language movie that includes Johnny Depp and his castmates, the target market gave the actors a seven-minute standing ovation, in keeping with reviews. A video circulating on social media displays Depp getting emotional all the way through the reward. This is a notable second for Depp, who went via a extremely publicized felony struggle towards his ex-wife Amber Heard. Last 12 months, Depp sued Heard for defamation after an op-ed she wrote about being a sufferer of abuse used to be printed, even if it didn’t title him. The trial lasted for weeks, with each events detailing their studies with alleged abuse. In the tip, Depp used to be awarded $10.35 million and Heard $2 million by way of the jury.

During a panel held for “Jeanne du Barry” at Cannes, Depp stated the talk that surrounds him, announcing, “We’re here to talk about a film, but it’s like asking a question, ‘How are you doing?’ But what’s underneath in the subtext is ‘God I hate you.'” He additionally denied reviews about his non-public lifestyles, announcing, “The majority of what you’ve been reading for the last five or six years in regards to me and my life, the majority of what you read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”

American actor Johnny Depp at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Jeanne du Barry Photocall. Cannes (France), May seventeenth, 2023

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio by way of Getty Images



During the felony struggle towards Heard, Depp claimed he misplaced appearing jobs and cash because of Heard’s op-ed. Disney allegedly dropped Depp from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, the place he performed Captain Jack Sparrow. Heard’s suggest argued that this took place ahead of the op-ed used to be printed.

Depp, who produced “Jeanne du Barry” via his manufacturing corporate IN.2 Film, stated he does no longer really feel boycotted by way of Hollywood all the way through the panel and isn’t but completed with appearing. Depp’s look at the Cannes screening drew blended responses, with some audience the use of the hashtag #CannesYouNot to precise their displeasure along with his presence because of the felony struggle with Heard.