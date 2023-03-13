John Travolta gets emotional about Olivia Newton-John at Oscars

“They’ve touched our hearts. They’ve made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” Travolta stated in a transparent connection with his overdue “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John.
Newton-John, who was once venerated first right through the phase that featured Lenny Kravitz’s are living efficiency, died remaining August. She was once 73.
“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote at the time. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”
From 1973-83, Newton-John was once some of the international’s hottest entertainers. The fast-stepping Travolta-Newton-John duet, “You’re the One That I Want,” was once one of the vital generation’s greatest songs and has bought greater than 15 million copies.
With perennial court cases about the In Memoriam phase except for some figures, a web site was once flashed at the top, encouraging folks to take a look at legends misplaced. Among the various who have been remembered right through the telecast: Irene Cara, Ray Liotta, Nichelle Nichols, Angela Lansbury, Louise Fletcher, Burt Bacharach, Mary Alice, Gina Lollobrigida, James Caan and Raquel Welch. Among those that weren’t: the lately deceased actors Tom Sizemore and Robert Blake.
