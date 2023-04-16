John Hunter Nemechek’s car goes up in flames after Martinsville win in NASCAR Xfinity Series

- Advertisement -

John Hunter Nemechek celebrated his moment NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season and primary win in his first sequence get started at Martinsville Speedway by way of environment his race car on fireplace – possibly a becoming finale to his scorching night time at the back of the wheel.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old took his No. 20 JGR Toyota to the entrance stretch to do a standard burnout birthday party in entrance of fanatics in Virginia, as his car’s rear left wheel went up in flames earlier than all frame portions and a part of the monitor ultimately did too.

‘I will’t say sufficient about this complete workforce, for those who would have requested me the day prior to this if we might have received, I believed we had been a tenth position car in observe,’ stated Nemechek, whose car was once mockingly subsidized by way of a hearth extinguisher corporate (Pye Barker Fire & Safety). ‘Just thankful the fellows made the proper changes.’

‘Let’s rejoice.’

Not best did the son of NASCAR legend Joe Nemechek win the race, he additionally received the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash incentive prize awarded by way of sequence sponsor Xfinity, which was once passed to him in the shape of a large test following this weekend’s tournament.

Saturday night time’s victory was once Nemechek’s moment of the season after scoring a win at Fontana

All frame portions of Nemechek’s Toyota and a part of the monitor ultimately stuck fireplace too

Overall, Nemechek led a dominating 198 of 250 laps to win all of it on Saturday, besting his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith by way of 1.518 seconds.

The sixth-year NASCAR motive force, whose first race was once on the 2018 Rinnai 250 (Atlanta), took the lead for excellent on a race restart with 32 laps closing after profitable the primary two phases of the race. He, Smith and third-place finisher Cole Custer had been simply the category of the sphere all night time, operating some model of 1-2-3 for many of the race.

Smith was once in a position to nudge his well beyond Custer at the ultimate lap for that runner-up appearing.

And whilst Nemechek’s car was once the most efficient of the pack at the night time, there was once nonetheless a large number of compelling wheel-to-wheel festival at the back of him.

Fourth-place finisher Josh Berry, for instance, led the following easiest selection of laps (27) – his No. 8 JR Motorsport Chevrolet taking a look particularly sturdy till a tire state of affairs pressured an extended pit forestall halfway during the race. He rallied again during the box, on the other hand, to take his seventh-consecutive top-10 end at the yr, tying the longest stretch of his profession.

A element view of burn injury to a tire of Nemechek’s car after the burnout birthday party

Nemechek poses with the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash test after profitable Saturday’s race

Berry’s JR Motorsports teammate Brandon Jones completed 5th – his first peak 10 of the season in the No. 9 JRM Chevrolet. He was once adopted by way of any other teammate, Justin Allgaier, who was once in a position to stay his No. 7 JRM Chevy in the lead staff in spite of no longer feeling neatly. He completed on a lot older tires than the remainder of the lead staff.

Nemechek – who swept each degree wins – Smith, Custer and Berry are actually eligible for the following installment of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 award – subsequent week at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The peak completing motive force from amongst that 4 will get the large test.

‘Congrats to them, they had been the most efficient car all night time,’ Smith stated.

Kaulig Racing teammates Daniel Hemric and Derek Kraus, AM Racing’s Brett Moffitt and Kaulig’s Chandler Smith rounded out the highest 10.

Austin Hill – who leads all drivers with 3 wins this season – completed sixteenth and with Nemechek’s win the second-generation motive force takes over the issues lead by way of 21 issues over Hill.