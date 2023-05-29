John Harbaugh says Ravens proposed third QB rule for playoffs last season, glad to see new protocol in place

John Harbaugh, head trainer of the Baltimore Ravens, expressed his pleasure with the new third quarterback rule for the 2023 season. According to Harbaugh, his franchise submitted an offer to have an additional roster spot for a third quarterback energetic for the 2022 postseason. If the rule was once in place all the way through last yr’s playoffs, it might were really helpful for Baltimore due to Lamar Jackson’s damage and the uncertainty about his go back.

Harbaugh stated, “Scott Cohen, the Ravens’ Director of Football Research, and Ozzie Newsome, the Executive Vice President, worked on [the proposal] during the season last year. We proposed it for the playoffs, and with the way protocols are now, a team cannot afford to be deprived of a quarterback. So, I applaud the league, the Competition Committee, the owners for voting it in, and the league office for supporting it. It’s common sense, and we’ll have to figure out our roster going forward with that rule in mind.”

In the wild card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore had Lamar Jackson as an inactive due to a knee damage. Tyler Huntley, the No. 2 quarterback, began the sport and performed all 69 offensive snaps. Anthony Brown was once the backup, however the Ravens simplest had two quarterbacks to be had for the sport. Baltimore had Brett Hundley at the observe squad, however they selected now not to advertise him to the energetic roster for the wild card recreation. If the third quarterback rule have been in place, Hundley will have been promoted as insurance coverage and dressed for the sport in case Huntley or Brown suffered an damage.

It’s essential to observe that the rule does now not observe to observe squad quarterbacks. To be in impact, all 3 quarterbacks should be at the 53-man roster. For the 2023 season, the Ravens signed Josh Johnson to compete for a roster spot with Huntley and Brown.

Harbaugh stated, “He’s a veteran quarterback who we know. It’s great having him back. He’ll compete for the second quarterback spot, and we’ll see how it plays out.”